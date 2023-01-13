ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana lawmakers consider longer 'cooling off period' for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A...
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church

Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening. The Noblesville Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Subway restaurant located in the 17000 block of Clover Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening. Witnesses say a male suspect entered the store...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks

At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...

