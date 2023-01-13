Read full article on original website
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Indiana lawmakers consider longer 'cooling off period' for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents.
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help.
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A...
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening. The Noblesville Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Subway restaurant located in the 17000 block of Clover Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening. Witnesses say a male suspect entered the store...
Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks
At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
