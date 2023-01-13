Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fire damages Mederia Lane home of Estero couple rebuilding after Ian
On Wednesday morning, a fire caused serious damage to the home of a couple in the middle of post-Ian renovations on Mederia Lane in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue, the San Carlos Park Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. The entire house suffered major damage, especially the roof.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
Fires break out in Lee County
Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
WINKNEWS.com
AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach
For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Dangerous Cape Coral intersection gets temporary changes to improve safety
Traffic changes are in the works to make one Cape Coral intersection a little safer. On Tuesday, the Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection changed with a new, temporary traffic pattern. That intersection is notorious for crashes and was one of the many things the mayor of Cape...
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
WINKNEWS.com
3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January
Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s car burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot
An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday, when three suspects worked together to distract a woman before stealing her wallet from her car. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of a woman’s car. And with her attention diverted,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village
About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants need more employees after Hurricane Ian
Monday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Kearns Restaurant Group was hosting a job fair for all positions at their eight restaurants.
WINKNEWS.com
Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming
The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
More Explores: LuLu’s Kitchen is cooking for a cause in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – Eat for a cause at LuLu’s Kitchen in Naples!. Every meal sold benefits the St. Matthew’s House mission. From decadent pastries and cakes to the biggest biscuits at breakfast, LuLu’s has something for everyone. The kitchen serves multiple purposes. It’s a training facility...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs
A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
‘Suspicious item’ found in North Port turns out to be WWI anti-ship round: police
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Driver and passenger both flee on foot from car fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Developing - Driver and passenger have both fled on foot from a pickup truck fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Comments / 0