Huntington, WV

University art director in West Virginia presents at art conference in Rome

By Monica Starks
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– A Marshall University art director was invited to the 25th Generative Art Conference in Rome, Italy, last month and presented a paper about how music and math correlate.

According to Marshall University, Dr. Mark Zanter, interim director of MU’s School of Art and Design, presented a paper titled “The Use of Markov Chains in ‘Ex Machina’ (2022).” The press release says the paper, “addresses how probability matrices generate music in several sections of the work.”

The musical, visual experience embraces technology while celebrating performance. It is a concert-length performance, featuring sound, light and movement inspired by themes in novels.

It is a tremendous venue to meet and network with a wide variety of creatives from all over the globe,” Zanter said. “I’ve presented at Generative Art over the past few years and am honored to be invited to participate this year.”

“The Generative Art Conference, hosted annually by Celestino Soddu and Enrica Colabella, is attended by artists, composers, designers, architects, choreographers, filmmakers, and more,” Zanter said.

A premier of the work is slated for March 2023.

WOWK 13 News

