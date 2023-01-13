Read full article on original website
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
Major Changes To WWE PPV Structure Upon Company Sale?
Could major changes be made to the way WWE structures its Premium Live Event business model when the company is sold?. When the WWE Network was launched in 2014/2015, the company shifted focus to promoting its major events as an incentive to subscribe to the Network rather than buying them separately on a literal pay-per-view basis (hence why they’re called Premium Live Events now).
Triple H Provides Update On WWE Creative Status During Raw Talent Meeting
With Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week, the entire landscape of the company has been shaken up. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as the co-CEO of the company on Tuesday evening (January 10), leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the company. With...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
‘Feeling’ In WWE Vince McMahon Could Return To TV Soon
There is reportedly at least a “feeling” in WWE that Vince McMahon could make his return to TV at some point soon. It was reported this past weekend that McMahon has already returned to his office and has been “suggesting changes” to different departments. Providing an...
Former WWE Star Teases Bobby Lashley Confrontation At Royal Rumble
Former WWE star Chris Masters has commented on his potential WWE return, ahead of his tease about a comeback at Royal Rumble 2023. Many surprising names often show up for Royal Rumble matches. Masters previously took to Twitter to hint that he could be one of the former WWE names slated to compete at this year’s event.
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Uncle Howdy’s Status For January 16 WWE Raw Revealed
In recent weeks, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has made appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Howdy appeared on last week’s (January 9) episode of Raw, confronting Alexa Bliss after her vicious attack on Bianca Belair the week prior. While the identity of Uncle Howdy has not been officially revealed, former...
Another WWE Departure Confirmed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed. Earlier today, Fightful reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins departed the company after 25 years. Well Hopkins wasn’t the only member of the communications department to leave WWE this week. Per PWInsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who held the position of...
Update On If Vince McMahon Return Affects The Rock WrestleMania Plans
An update has emerged on whether Vince McMahon returning to WWE could affect plans for the Rock to make his own comeback for WrestleMania. For what seems like an eternity, the idea has been The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) this coming April, but it’s all dependent on whether The Rock can fit it into his schedule.
Two WWE NXT Stars Backstage At January 16 Raw Show
Ever since Triple H took control of WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform for many current NXT stars to get test runs for a future main roster call-up. In the past, various names from Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre, Joe Gacy and Andre Chase...
Update On Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries
An update has been provided on the upcoming Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries. The past seven months has been a whirlwind of changes within the WWE management team following the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. Before all of this and the more recent actions of McMahon, it was...
Major Heel Turn Planned For January 16 WWE Raw?
Over the past two weeks, major hints were dropped on Raw that seemed to tease a reunion of the Hurt Business. The first happened on January 2, where MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were spotted talking to Adam Pearce during the background of a segment with Damage CTRL. Then,...
Spoilers On WWE Legends Set To Appear At Raw 30th Anniversary
A spoiler has emerged on another WWE legend who is set to be at the Raw 30th Anniversary taping at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE is set to celebrate 30 years of the Red Brand on January 23, and a several notable names will be in attendance at the taping.
Rising Star Made WWE In Ring Debut Without Contract
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed that he wrestled his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 without a contract with the company. Dominik notably went one-on-one with Seth Rollins at the August 23, 2020 event in his first match with WWE. Speaking on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Dominik revealed...
Current NWA Champion Interested In Joining WWE
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has revealed that she’s interested in signing with WWE in the future. Speaking on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kamille noted that she loves the NWA, but admitted that even Billy Corgan knows that she doesn’t want the promotion to be her home forever.
Former Champion On Potential Royal Rumble WWE Return: ‘I’m Ready’
Former Women’s Champion Candice Michelle has teased a Royal Rumble appearance, noting that she’s down for a WWE return. With several former WWE stars usually appearing in Royal Rumble matches, there’s a lot of speculation about the names who could show up at the Alamodome on January 28.
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors
Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.
