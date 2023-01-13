ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State Fair Names New CEO

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair’s next CEO will be Jeremy Parsons, of the Clay County Fair.

He’ll replace Gary Slater, who is retiring.

Parson’s appointment will be effective in early March.

kiwaradio.com

Clay County Fair CEO To Take On Iowa State Fair Leadership Role.

Spencer, Iowa — The CEO of the “World’s Greatest County Fair” has accepted a similar position with the Iowa State Fair. Clay County Fair CEO and General Manager Jeremy Parsons has been announced as the new CEO and General Manager of the Iowa State Fair, replacing Gary Slater, who announced his retirement late last year. Slater had served as Iowa State Fair CEO since 2001.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19

Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
1380kcim.com

MidAmerican Energy Foundation Awards Nearly $300,000 To Western Iowa Projects

The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has announced over $1.5 million in charitable contributions to projects throughout the state, including nearly $300,000 in west-central Iowa. The foundation, which is funded through MidAmerican Energy’s shareholders, distributes awards quarterly through CARES, the MidAmerican corporate citizenship program. The City of Fonda was selected to receive $5,000 to fund the installation of new bleachers at the community’s baseball and softball fields, the City of Odebolt was awarded $10,000 for a new pool liner at the Odebolt Pool, and Webster County Conservation received $25,000 to create a new youth learning and discovery center. One of the largest 2022 contributions was $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to purchase the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Monona County to establish a public 1,776-acre reserve. MidAmerican Vice President of Economic Connections Kathryn Kunert says, “MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services. We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.” A complete list of the foundation grants is included below.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving

Des Moines, IA- A new survey says that Iowa is the number one state in the US for driving. Radio Iowa reports that a survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last. The study is...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa

From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
IOWA STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Bill Would Allow Rural Emergency Hospitals In Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for rural emergency hospitals. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this...
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies

Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Leaders Hear from Residents on School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) Iowans are telling state lawmakers what they think about Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. The proposal would put nearly 76 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside of public schools. During a public hearing by Iowa House leaders yesterday, residents touched on a lack of public school funding, whether parents should access taxpayer dollars for education if private schools should get taxpayer dollars, and more.
IOWA STATE
