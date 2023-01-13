Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy’s Status For January 16 WWE Raw Revealed
In recent weeks, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has made appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Howdy appeared on last week’s (January 9) episode of Raw, confronting Alexa Bliss after her vicious attack on Bianca Belair the week prior. While the identity of Uncle Howdy has not been officially revealed, former...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors
Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the signing of ex-WWE star Santino Marella, following the former Intercontinental Champion’s appearance at Hard To Kill 2023. At the January 13 pay-per-view, Marella was introduced as the Director of Authority. With his new role, Marella restarted the Digital Media Championship bout after the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star
AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
wrestletalk.com
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure
Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star ‘Feels Like’ Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
The Road to WrestleMania is almost upon us, and we are just under two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. The winner of the Royal Rumble will go on to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39, likely in the show’s main event. With two nights of the...
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Championship Match Added To WWE Royal Rumble
After suffering a vicious attack, a major WWE star has returned to Monday Night Raw after weeks off of television to issue a challenge. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) there was the return of a big star and current champion. Bianca Belair returned to WWE Raw...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Independent Promotions Airing On WWE Network
For a number of years, various independent wrestling promotions have partnered up with WWE to air their content on the WWE Network and later Peacock. Companies such as ICW, EVOLVE, wXw and Progress have had shows be uploaded to the Network in recent years. Well, it appears as though the...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Name Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Advertising
Has the disappearance of one huge name from some of the WWE’s advertising images for the upcoming Royal Rumble mean he’s out?. Eagle eyed fans have spotted that a previously prominently featured WWE mega star has disappeared from the adverts in some places. With Cody Rhodes being announced...
wrestletalk.com
Notable Name Shoots Down WWE Royal Rumble Rumors
Former Women’s Champion Michelle McCool has shot down rumors about a WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023. WWE fans are expecting numerous returns at the January 28 premium live event. With the show emanating from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, many have predicted that Michelle McCool will be...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Provides Update On WWE Creative Status During Raw Talent Meeting
With Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week, the entire landscape of the company has been shaken up. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as the co-CEO of the company on Tuesday evening (January 10), leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the company. With...
wrestletalk.com
Two Bloodline Members Added To WWE Raw 30 Acknowledgement Ceremony
On the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary episode, “every generation of the Bloodline in attendance” will be in attendance. The episode will feature an Acknowledgement Ceremony for Roman Reigns, as announced by The Usos on the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Details of who else will make up...
wrestletalk.com
Spoilers On WWE Legends Set To Appear At Raw 30th Anniversary
A spoiler has emerged on another WWE legend who is set to be at the Raw 30th Anniversary taping at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE is set to celebrate 30 years of the Red Brand on January 23, and a several notable names will be in attendance at the taping.
wrestletalk.com
Two WWE NXT Stars Backstage At January 16 Raw Show
Ever since Triple H took control of WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform for many current NXT stars to get test runs for a future main roster call-up. In the past, various names from Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre, Joe Gacy and Andre Chase...
wrestletalk.com
Royal Rumble Weekend To Be ‘All Hands On Deck’ For WWE
One of the most anticipated dates in the WWE calendar is almost upon us, as the Royal Rumble heads to San Antonio next Saturday. As one of the biggest weekends of the year, WWE are reportedly planning to be ‘all hands on deck’ next weekend. Per PWInsider, lots...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses How His Faction Came Together
An AEW star has discussed how his faction came together. Despite only being in the business for six years, Bishop Kaun has made an impact across the professional wrestling world. In four years with Ring of Honor, Kaun became a member of Shane Taylor Promotions and won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Taylor and Moses.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Being Told To Smile More
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed the advice he was given when he first started performing with WWE. After numerous appearances for the company, Dominik made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020, losing to Seth Rollins in singles action. Dominik wrestled alongside his father Rey Mysterio for a...
Comments / 0