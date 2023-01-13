Read full article on original website
DC News Now
Prince William Co. schools weigh security enhancements, potentially for 2023-24 school year
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County Schools are looking into more ways to keep their students safe in the wake of yet another tragic school shooting in Virginia. Less than two weeks after a six-year-old student in Newport News shot a teacher inside the classroom, Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya […]
