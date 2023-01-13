Read full article on original website
Wichita woman charged with attempted murder
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Paloma Adame has been charged with attempted murder after multiple people were injured in a crash near Andover last year. The crash happened on Sunday, October 23, 2022, on Kellogg at 143rd Street East. Authorities at the scene that day said a car was traveling at an excessive rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, leading to a chain-reaction crash.
Man accused of stealing car with young girl inside charged with kidnapping
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Benjamin Brady, who is accused of stealing an SUV with a young girl inside in north Wichita nearly two months ago, has been charged with kidnapping and theft after being extradited from Oklahoma. Wichita police said the 6-year-old girl was in her father's SUV in a...
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls
A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Hutchinson man arrested for fentanyl overdose death, police say
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose. The Hutchinson Police Department said Harry Ocon was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to an overdose death that happened in June of 2022. He was booked for distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance causing death.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Victims identified in fatal Reno County fire
Reno County Emergency Management has released the names of the two victims who died in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas, Saturday night.
Wichita police investigating after finding man dead in north Wichita park
Wichita police responded to a submersion call at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police: Man found dead in north Wichita creek
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they are launching an investigation after finding a man dead in a creek near Hillside Ave and 28th Street North. The man, who was in his early twenties, was found around 10:30 a.m. on Jan.16. Police say they were initially sent to a submersion call and when they got there they found the man unconscious in the creek.
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
Teenager dies, another teen in custody after accidental south Wichita shooting: police
Police were called to the scene at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood. A 15-year-old boy who called 911 to report the shooting has been arrested.
Wichita man shot by gas station employee after fight breaks out near downtown, police say
Police say the 28-year-old man was asked to leave after an argument with two employees at the gas station.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mason Vaughn
A family is asking for the community’s help with finding a teenager last seen weeks ago in Wichita. Mason Vaughn, 17, ran away on Dec. 30, 2022, from his family’s home in the Delano-area. MASON VAUGHN. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 30, 2022. Age when reported...
Documentary of tragic Piatt plane crash in the works
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 58 years since a Wichita plane crash that claimed dozens of lives. A military tanker went down near 20th and Piatt after taking off from McConnell Air Force Base. It killed seven on the plane, and 23 others on the ground. As people remember...
WPD arrests 15-year-old boy in fatal shooting
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting that killed another teenager on Friday night.
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
