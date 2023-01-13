ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita woman charged with attempted murder

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Paloma Adame has been charged with attempted murder after multiple people were injured in a crash near Andover last year. The crash happened on Sunday, October 23, 2022, on Kellogg at 143rd Street East. Authorities at the scene that day said a car was traveling at an excessive rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, leading to a chain-reaction crash.
ANDOVER, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls

A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man arrested for fentanyl overdose death, police say

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose. The Hutchinson Police Department said Harry Ocon was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to an overdose death that happened in June of 2022. He was booked for distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance causing death.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Man found dead in north Wichita creek

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they are launching an investigation after finding a man dead in a creek near Hillside Ave and 28th Street North. The man, who was in his early twenties, was found around 10:30 a.m. on Jan.16. Police say they were initially sent to a submersion call and when they got there they found the man unconscious in the creek.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mason Vaughn

A family is asking for the community’s help with finding a teenager last seen weeks ago in Wichita. Mason Vaughn, 17, ran away on Dec. 30, 2022, from his family’s home in the Delano-area. MASON VAUGHN. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 30, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Documentary of tragic Piatt plane crash in the works

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 58 years since a Wichita plane crash that claimed dozens of lives. A military tanker went down near 20th and Piatt after taking off from McConnell Air Force Base. It killed seven on the plane, and 23 others on the ground. As people remember...
WICHITA, KS

