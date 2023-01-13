Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Photos show Bay Area's Mount Hamilton covered in snow
It's unlikely to last long, though.
Second mudslide in 2 days impacts California commuter train
The ACE commuter train was not operating on Wednesday due to a mudslide.
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
Here's what the average 2-bedroom apartment in SF goes for now: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average. Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below […]
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
rwcpulse.com
As the floodwaters began to rise, residents feared for their lives. Then, a team of volunteers got to work.
As dusk settled over Redwood City, a small group began to convene at the farthest end of a driveway winding through the densely packed homes of the R.C. Mobile Park. Reggaeton bumped through a speaker, energizing crews as they greeted one another, unfolded tables and unpacked mountains of paper towels and food.
Silicon Valley
Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now
A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City manager announces plans for recruitment of next police chief
Redwood City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz has announced plans for recruiting Redwood City's next chief of police. The announcement comes after current Police Chief Dan Mulholland said in December that he would be retiring following nearly 40 years with the department. Mulholland is set to retire in May 2023. A...
The Almanac Online
Chinese eateries close, State of Mind opens in Marsh Manor: Here's the latest Peninsula dining news
As 2022 drew to a close, two longtime local eateries closed their doors permanently, while another opened its latest Peninsula outpost. The Peninsula Foodist also fielded a reader question about what happened to Esther German Bakery's in-house baked goods. Here's the latest in local dining news. State of Mind pizzeria...
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County Supervisors approve increase in waste collection rates
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to raise waste collection rates in unincorporated areas of the county for some customers by as much as 4%. Collection rates in most areas served by the South Bayside Waste Management Authority, also known as RethinkWaste, will go up...
