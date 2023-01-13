ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

The Jewish Press

San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now

A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
CAPITOLA, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation alert for residents who live in the Middlefield, the Spiral and Wildcat Canyon Road areas due to mudslides. The alert warns residents to prepare to evacuate the area. Mudslides, flooding and other weather-related issues have also caused several road closures around the Bay […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

Redwood City manager announces plans for recruitment of next police chief

Redwood City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz has announced plans for recruiting Redwood City's next chief of police. The announcement comes after current Police Chief Dan Mulholland said in December that he would be retiring following nearly 40 years with the department. Mulholland is set to retire in May 2023. A...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

