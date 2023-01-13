ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

koamnewsnow.com

MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
kchi.com

Time To Reaffirm Ownership For Landowners Seeking Land Owner Hunting Permits

Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process remind those that registered in 2020, that is it time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted. Under the Missouri Department of Conservation Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Funds approved for improvements to Missouri Route 86

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which includes funding for Route 86 improvements. The state of Missouri has awarded $9,540,000 to go toward improvements requested by project sponsor Big Cedar Lodge, LLC. The project was proposed in October, highlighting a need...
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
kfmo.com

Deer Hunting Regulations Changing in Missouri

(Jefferson City, MO) Changes for the 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons are coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The changes will create a new firearms early antlerless portion, chronic wasting disease portion, and an increase in the number of antlerless permits. Officials say the changes are needed due to an abundance of deer. The new regulations are designed to help hunters but also drivers and farmers. Hunters are encouraged to check the department's website to make sure their county is using the new regulations.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 17th, 2023

(Undated) -- Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and help make the roadways safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown. The BUPD Business Showdown is a new, free distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation. The goal of the program is to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving and offer solutions for preventing distraction behind the wheel. There have been several bill proposals over the years in the Missouri Legislature to ban texting while driving as the Show-Me State is one of the only states where texting while driving is legal. The event runs through March 31, 2023.
939theeagle.com

Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri

I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
farmtalknews.com

Tips on selling your timber

There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer says. Too often, landowners...
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
