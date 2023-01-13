Evon G. Prelle: June 15, 1962 – January 13, 2023. Evon Gail Prelle, 60, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Evon was born in Alliance Nebraska on June 15, 1962 to Larry and Connie (Peterson) Seidler. She was the oldest of 6 children. Her father Larry was in the Army so when they traveled to Ft. Belvoir, VA at the age of 6 weeks, she slept in a dresser drawer until a crib was affordable. This was just the beginning to many bountiful memories.

