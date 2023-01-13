Read full article on original website
Scam Alert From Clinton Police Department
A lot of people have been getting a text message like the picture attached here. Please follow the above advice and don’t give out your information.
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
"This drug house now closed to the public," in Butler, Mo.; Sheriff's Office serve Narcotics Warrant at residence
BUTLER, Mo. - Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the Bates County Sheriff's office served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 100 N Olive in Butler. "Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue." - BCSO MEDIA RELEASE.
Students Practice Patient Techniques
Mrs. Foster’s Health Occupations students had the opportunity last week to learn from Bobbi Rains, Doctor of Physical Therapy at GVMH. Students learned about and practiced patient transferring techniques, bed positioning skills, as well as how they can show respect and dignity for the patient. Health Occupations is offered...
Mary Alice Wehmeyer
Mary Alice Wehmeyer of Creighton, Missouri, was born September 10, 1937 in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Lawrence Elmer and Alice Victoria (Frost) Vann. She departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 after an extended illness at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by love and family at the age of 85 years, 3 months and 28 days.
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr.
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr., 76, of Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg, Mo. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Risen From The Ashes, Windsor Dog Pound or the Warrensburg Cat Advocates. These donations may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
The Little Apple (01/18)
Golden Apples is an over 50 social club that promotes the well-being of senior citizens in the cities of Appleton City, Montrose and Rockville, Missouri. Golden Apples was formed to address the issues of isolation and food security in this underserved rural area. You are invited to join them each Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. for dinner and bingo (with lots of prizes). January 18 they will meet at the Park Building with dinner provided by Half Baked. January 25 they meet at the Methodist Church and have fried chicken. February 1 they are meeting at Hickory Court. Meal to be determined.
