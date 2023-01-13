Read full article on original website
Blue Mountain Care Center to begin taking in more residents
PRAIRIE CITY – According to BMHD officials, the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City has historically maintained a wait list for residents needing to utilize the level of care the facility offers. Blue Mountain Hospital District CEO Cam Marlowe recently informed KJDY listeners that soon the center will be accepting more residents:
Four Day Weeks, Food Services and More News for the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – La Grande School District has several projects underway ranging from a proposed transition to a four-day school week to a changeover in food services. In a recent update, Superintendent George Mendoza shared what the district’s been working on behind the scenes as of the last school board meeting.
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo’s “Thunder Room” getting a $20,000 Update
JOSEPH, OR – Any recuring event needs a good community space to support it. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, however, wants it to be more than just a once-a-year venue. As such, the Thunder Room is undergoing a major remodel that will allow the space to be used by the community year-round.
Volunteers Needed for Riverside Park Playground Replacement
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department needs your help! The beloved Riverside Park playground, built 20 years ago, is in need of replacement. We’re looking for dedicated parents, community members, businesses to help pick our new playground design, fundraise, and help write grants for the project.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show updating Lighting System
UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
