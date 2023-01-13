ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Variety of candidates filing for municipal election

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Up3X4_0kE5wySf00

The Delaware County Clerk's Office is reporting nine people have filed so far to be on municipal primary ballots this May.

As of noon Friday:

For Muncie Mayor, incumbent Republican Dan Ridenour has filed along with Democrat Jeff Robinson.

For Muncie City Clerk, incumbent Republican Belinda Munson has filed.

For Muncie City Judge, incumbent Democrat Amanda Dunnuck has filed

For Muncie City Council District 1, incumbent Republican Jeff Green has filed for that seat.

For Muncie City Council District 3, incumbent Democrat Brandon Garrett has filed for that seat.

For Muncie City Council District 4, incumbent Republican Isaac Miller has filed for that seat.

For Muncie City Council District 5, Republican Andrew Popp and incumbent Democrat Jerry Dishman have filed for that seat.

The deadline for filing to be on the May 2 primary election ballots, for Republicans and Democrats running for municipal office, is noon Feb. 3 at the county clerk's office in Muncie. The election will pertain to city and town offices.

Comments / 0

Related
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND MAYORAL CANDIDATES WITHDRAW AFTER CHALLENGE

(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana lawmakers consider longer 'cooling off period' for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Big Bite, Big Win! campaign coming to Wabash County

WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials in partnership with Vault 85 Menswear, Manchester Alive, Chillz Delights, and Downtown Wabash, Inc. announce the release of a brand new program that encourages dining locally. The Big Bite, Big Win! program will officially kick off on January 23 and will give participants the chance to win over $300 in local gift cards.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position

INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy