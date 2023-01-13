January 16, 2023- Michael Diggs, Decatur NAACP president; Rev. Courtney Carson; and Robert Crawford from the Decatur Boys and Girls Club; joined host Kevin Breheny on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The impact of local African American icons such as Dr. Jeanelle Norman, the impact of the Boys and Girls Club on young lives in Decatur, and the mentors that shaped Rev. Carson’s life was also discussed. Listen to the podcast now!

