Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Millikin Community Arts Academy Opens Spring Session for Enrollment
January 17, 2023 – Millikin Community Arts Academy (MCAA) has opened enrollment for spring programming. MCAA offers private lessons for ages 6 through adult in voice, bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute, guitar, horn, piano, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, tuba, ukulele, violin, viola, and percussion instruments, as well as K through adult group instruction through the Millikin Community Cello Choir, Millikin Community Percussion Ensemble, Millikin Community Jazz Ensemble, Millikin Group Piano Class and for singing, the Millikin Community Choir. There is also Music and Movement for infants through 4 years old, Rock University, Mat Pilates, Linoleum Printshop, and Community Arts with Technology.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Catholic Charities to host Mardi Gras Annual Fundraiser
January 18, 2023 – Catholic Charities will be hosting its annual fundraiser on-site at The Hall, 520 E. North St., in Decatur on Saturday, February 18 from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m. This Mardi Gras event will open its doors at 6:00 p.m. Mac’s Pigskin Diner will begin serving...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: The Village of Forsyth on Byers & Co
January 17, 2023 – Dave Wendt and Jill Applebee of the Village of Forsyth joined Byers & Co to talk about goals for the village, how she has enjoyed working for the village, and the prospect of offering groceries in Forsyth. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce now accepting scholarship applications
January 18, 2023 – The Scholarship Committee of the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual college scholarship. To learn more about the criteria and application process, please go to mtzionchamber.org (scroll down to access the PDF to the 2023 application), e-mail mtzionilchamber@gmail.com, or call 217-864-2526.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
January 16, 2023- Community members, leaders, and law enforcement honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the 37th Annual Freedom March. The march began at Mueller Park. Participants proceeded to the Decatur Civic Center, where a program celebrating Dr. King took place. The celebration was coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: LJ Pemberton of Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Byers & Co
January 23, 2023 – LJ Pemberton of Millikin University and Kirkland Fine Arts Center joined Byers & Co to talk about her roles at Millikin, why she has enjoyed moving to the community and upcoming shows at Kirkland including Cirque Zuma Zuma and Rhonda Vincent. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Michael Diggs, Robert Crawford, & Rev. Courtney Carson on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
January 16, 2023- Michael Diggs, Decatur NAACP president; Rev. Courtney Carson; and Robert Crawford from the Decatur Boys and Girls Club; joined host Kevin Breheny on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The impact of local African American icons such as Dr. Jeanelle Norman, the impact of the Boys and Girls Club on young lives in Decatur, and the mentors that shaped Rev. Carson’s life was also discussed. Listen to the podcast now!
Comments / 0