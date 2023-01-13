Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
See Miss Universe Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties were a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world face off to be crowned Miss Universe, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Chelsea Handler Pops in Blue Plunging Dress & Classic Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
Chelsea Handler brightened the room as she visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The comedian discussed the revelations she found while spending time in Africa and her upcoming appearance as a guest host on “The Daily Show.” The 47-year-old producer wore a light blue Alex Perry midi dress that featured a plunging neckline. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection. Handler opted for silver-toned jewelry with two necklaces, a dainty bracelet, an assortment of rings and a pair of hoops. She kept her platinum blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that...
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping
Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
Miley Cyrus Dances Through Los Angeles in a Gold Cutout Dress
Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — while sporting glamorous designer outfits, naturally. In her "Flowers" music video, which dropped on Jan. 12, the singer rotates through three stylish looks as she croons about self-love and seemingly references her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. All pieces were chosen by her longtime stylist, Bradley Kenneth, who also provided fashion direction for her recent New Year's Eve special.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
Rihanna Stuns In New Instagram Posts For Fenty Valentines Day Drop
The R&B superstar posted a trio of evocative photos teasing the forthcoming Fenty release
Celebration Of Don West’s Life To Take Place In May
The late Don West will receive a celebration of his life in May. As reported, the longtime TNA announcer passed away on December 30th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that the celebration will take place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on May 20th.
Kate Hudson Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day In A Flirty Red Ab-Baring Dress
If watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery or seeing Kate Hudson in her Elie Saab gown for the Los Angeles premiere wasn’t enough proof that she is aging in reverse, then we think her very latest look will do it as we – and the rest of her 16.3M Instagram followers – are in awe!
Watch Winter Love Island 2023 From Anywhere
Hit dating show Love Island is back for another winter installment of the romantic reality phenomenon. The UK show is heading to South Africa for season 9, with new contestants set to stay at a villa on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, part of the town's "millionaire's row." Along...
“THIS OUTFIT ATE”- Twitter Goes Into a Meltdown as Daisy Edgar-Jones Serves Her Looks at the Critics Choice Awards 202
During the awards season, fans get to see their favorite celebrities dressed in the finest attires. From the red carpet to the after-party scenes, celebrities showcase their fun side. While recently the world celebrated the finest works of the industry with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, here is another one for you. At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, amidst many celebrities, Daisy Edgar-Jones stood out because of her sizzling dress. Her fans fell in love with the actress and her attire for the occasion as well.
Billie Eilish Catches Eyeballs for an Almost Bare-looking T-shirt
Apart from her music, one thing Billie Eilish is known for is her dressing style. When the 21-year-old singer started in the industry, she became popular for her iconic green hair and baggy clothes. She has maintained her unique dressing style since the beginning of her career and people often recognize it as “Billie Eilish clothing.”
Oh, Baby(lon): You Need to Witness Margot Robbie’s Christopher Esber Moment
Just days after walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles, Globe nominee Margot Robbie is in Sydney, Australia promoting her new film Babylon. And while the 32-year-old actress looks a million dollars is every single gown she glides down a premiere carpet in (recently, there was this Bottega green), there’s something extra... The post Oh, Baby(lon): You Need to Witness Margot Robbie’s Christopher Esber Moment appeared first on Grazia USA.
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey
– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
