HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
People

Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Footwear News

Chelsea Handler Pops in Blue Plunging Dress & Classic Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Handler brightened the room as she visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The comedian discussed the revelations she found while spending time in Africa and her upcoming appearance as a guest host on “The Daily Show.” The 47-year-old producer wore a light blue Alex Perry midi dress that featured a plunging neckline. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection. Handler opted for silver-toned jewelry with two necklaces, a dainty bracelet, an assortment of rings and a pair of hoops. She kept her platinum blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her subtle makeup that...
Elle

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping

Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
PopSugar

Miley Cyrus Dances Through Los Angeles in a Gold Cutout Dress

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — while sporting glamorous designer outfits, naturally. In her "Flowers" music video, which dropped on Jan. 12, the singer rotates through three stylish looks as she croons about self-love and seemingly references her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. All pieces were chosen by her longtime stylist, Bradley Kenneth, who also provided fashion direction for her recent New Year's Eve special.
411mania.com

Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
411mania.com

Celebration Of Don West’s Life To Take Place In May

The late Don West will receive a celebration of his life in May. As reported, the longtime TNA announcer passed away on December 30th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that the celebration will take place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on May 20th.
CNET

Watch Winter Love Island 2023 From Anywhere

Hit dating show Love Island is back for another winter installment of the romantic reality phenomenon. The UK show is heading to South Africa for season 9, with new contestants set to stay at a villa on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, part of the town's "millionaire's row." Along...
netflixjunkie.com

“THIS OUTFIT ATE”- Twitter Goes Into a Meltdown as Daisy Edgar-Jones Serves Her Looks at the Critics Choice Awards 202

During the awards season, fans get to see their favorite celebrities dressed in the finest attires. From the red carpet to the after-party scenes, celebrities showcase their fun side. While recently the world celebrated the finest works of the industry with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, here is another one for you. At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, amidst many celebrities, Daisy Edgar-Jones stood out because of her sizzling dress. Her fans fell in love with the actress and her attire for the occasion as well.
netflixjunkie.com

Billie Eilish Catches Eyeballs for an Almost Bare-looking T-shirt

Apart from her music, one thing Billie Eilish is known for is her dressing style. When the 21-year-old singer started in the industry, she became popular for her iconic green hair and baggy clothes. She has maintained her unique dressing style since the beginning of her career and people often recognize it as “Billie Eilish clothing.”
Grazia USA

Oh, Baby(lon): You Need to Witness Margot Robbie’s Christopher Esber Moment

Just days after walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles, Globe nominee Margot Robbie is in Sydney, Australia promoting her new film Babylon. And while the 32-year-old actress looks a million dollars is every single gown she glides down a premiere carpet in (recently, there was this Bottega green), there’s something extra... The post Oh, Baby(lon): You Need to Witness Margot Robbie’s Christopher Esber Moment appeared first on Grazia USA.
411mania.com

Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey

– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...

