Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
2024 DL Francis Brewu talks Iowa State offer
Columbus (Ohio) Thomas Worthington junior defensive lineman Francis Brewu has received three offers this week, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Iowa State to add to his existing offer from Ohio. "It means everything," the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Brewu said. "There was a lot of stressful nights where I was wondering if l...
Cyclones defeat 7th-ranked Longhorns at Hilton Coliseum, 78-67
AMES- Iowa State suffered their first Big 12 loss Saturday, in close fashion to the Kansas Jayhawks. Tuesday, the Cyclones had another major opportunity to add to their resume, as former Cyclones’ point guard Tyrese Hunter and the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns came to town. After plenty of anticipation, it was time for the actual game…one that fans have been looking forward to for months around Ames.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
No. 7 Texas drops road bout with No. 12 Iowa State, 78-67
Back up to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 after come-from-behind home victories over TCU and Texas Tech last week, Texas hits the road for a colossal Big 12 Conference battle with No. 12 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+). The Longhorns have won eight of their nine games under interim head coach Rodney Terry and are holding their own in most pundits would consider college basketball’s toughest league through which to navigate to the extent that Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his latest Bracketology update.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Corrections Officer was sent to the hospital and two others were examined after an “unidentified substance” was found in a suspect’s personal belongings. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells tells 13 NEWS that just after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the...
