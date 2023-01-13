Back up to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 after come-from-behind home victories over TCU and Texas Tech last week, Texas hits the road for a colossal Big 12 Conference battle with No. 12 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+). The Longhorns have won eight of their nine games under interim head coach Rodney Terry and are holding their own in most pundits would consider college basketball’s toughest league through which to navigate to the extent that Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his latest Bracketology update.

AMES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO