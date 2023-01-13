ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Pick 6 ticket worth $250K sold in Morris County

CHESTER, NJ (Morris County) – The Pick-6 drawing on Monday, January 16, produced three winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those players had the 2X multiplier winning $13,692, while two others took home winnings totaling $13,692. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town of Newton Welcomes Dogs to New Park

NEWTON, NJ—The Town of Newton let the dogs in on Friday, January 13, when they opened the new dog park amenity located at the end of South “This dog park, which is open to all Sussex County residents, will be a great community space for fun and entertainment for years to come,” Town Manager, Thomas S Russo Jr said.Park Drive.  The dog park has two sections, a small dog area of 5,100 square feet and the large dog area of 21,000 square feet. The project was $45,000, funded by Newton taxpayers. Russo thanked all who contributed to bringing the dog park to...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $532,702 sold in Morris County

SUCCASUNNA, NJ (Morris County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $532,702 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, January 16, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, located at 65 Route 10, in Succasunna. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast

The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
NEW HOPE, PA
redbankgreen

RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK

Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

