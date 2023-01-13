Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Pick 6 ticket worth $250K sold in Morris County
CHESTER, NJ (Morris County) – The Pick-6 drawing on Monday, January 16, produced three winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those players had the 2X multiplier winning $13,692, while two others took home winnings totaling $13,692. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager.
Town of Newton Welcomes Dogs to New Park
NEWTON, NJ—The Town of Newton let the dogs in on Friday, January 13, when they opened the new dog park amenity located at the end of South “This dog park, which is open to all Sussex County residents, will be a great community space for fun and entertainment for years to come,” Town Manager, Thomas S Russo Jr said.Park Drive. The dog park has two sections, a small dog area of 5,100 square feet and the large dog area of 21,000 square feet. The project was $45,000, funded by Newton taxpayers. Russo thanked all who contributed to bringing the dog park to...
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
wrnjradio.com
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $532,702 sold in Morris County
SUCCASUNNA, NJ (Morris County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $532,702 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, January 16, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, located at 65 Route 10, in Succasunna. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
‘Truly One Of The Good Guys:’ Lifelong Hunterdon County Resident David Barnes Dies At 34
Lifelong Hunterdon County resident David Barnes died at his home in Flemington on Thursday, Dec. 29. He was 34. Born in Flemington, David was raised in Delaware Township, where he attended Delaware Township School and learned to embrace the outdoors, his obituary says. David was described as a “gentle soul,...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Happy National Bagel Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The BEST Bagel in NJ!
National Bagel Day is Jan 15! But around here, everyday could just as easily be National Bagel Day. Indeed bagels are basically one of the major food groups in New Jersey. And why shouldn't they be? Done right, they're fresh, fluffy, chewy, delicious, and so versatile for breakfast and lunch!
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
