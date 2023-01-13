Read full article on original website
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
US Will Hit Debt Ceiling By Thursday, Says Yellen — What Does That Mean for You?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Jan. 13 that the country will reach its debt limit on Thursday, Jan. 19, after which the Treasury Department "will need to start taking certain...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
A stablecoin collapse could spill into the U.S. bond market and economy, professor warns
Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University, warned that a run on stablecoins could spill into bond markets as issuers of these types of cryptocurrencies may have to sell U.S. Treasurys to honor redemptions. Issuers of stablecoins tether, USD coin and Binance USD, claim they are backed by real-world...
U.S. will hit its debt limit Thursday, start taking steps to avoid default, Yellen warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Stocks will suffer this year as a recession hits, so it could be time to load up on bonds, PIMCO says
Bonds' lower but safer returns will prove attractive when a recession hits the US economy, according to the $1.7 trillion fixed-income giant.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
US stocks rise to finish best week since November as major banks warn of tough times ahead
US stocks rose on Friday and finished off their best week since November. All three indexes gained despite warnings from major banks of tough times ahead. JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America have forecast a mild recession to hit the economy in 2023. US stocks gained on Friday amid warnings...
US companies spent over $1 trillion buying back their own shares last year as they shrugged off fears of a recession-fueled crash
Listed US companies spent $1.03 trillion on share buybacks last year, according to Birinyi Associates. Share buybacks are seen as an indicator of how much faith a company has in its own business and the wider economy. "They are still comfortable enough to spend money on stock buybacks, so are...
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
‘Be careful of false dawns’: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warns a recession is still ‘more likely than not’
Lawrence Summers, president emeritus and professor at Harvard University. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is worried that investors and economists are becoming overly optimistic after year-over-year inflation cooled to 6.5% in December. “One has to be careful of false dawns. If you think about it, the good news was inflation...
Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast
The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
U.S. dollar on the verge of first ‘death cross’ since 2020 as rally unravels
The U.S. dollar is on the verge of its first “death cross” in two-and-a-half years as a rally that peaked in September with the greenback at its highest level in more than two decades unwinds. In market parlance, a death cross occurs when the 50-day moving average of...
