NYC Winter Outing Jan 17 thru Feb 12, combines prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 500 restaurants; 2-for-1 tickets to 22 NYC Broadway Week shows; and 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, tours and performing arts for NYC Must-See Week. Also a part of Winter Outing, NYC Hotel Week is currently underway with 23% off standard retail rates at more than 140 hotels through February 12. Reservations for all programs are bookable at nycgo.com/winterouting.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO