Charlotte, NC

Panthers HC candidate Jim Caldwell not interested in OC openings

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
Like Jerod Mayo, Jim Caldwell is a man who knows his worth.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Washington Commanders reached out to the 67-year-old about their vacancy at offensive coordinator. But Caldwell, who has already interviewed for two head coaching positions thus far, wasn’t interested.

One of those interviews came on Monday with the Carolina Panthers. In fact, the former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach was the first man to interview for the desirable opening.

Caldwell went 62-50 during his seven seasons at the helm. That run resulted in four trips to the playoffs, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV with his 14-2 Colts.

As the search stands, the Panthers have either interviewed or requested to interview with 10 candidates. Caldwell, along with fellow former Colts coach Frank Reich and Carolina’s 2022 interim leader Steve Wilks, is one of three men in the pool to have experience at the very top of the NFL totem pole.

So, no, it doesn’t seem like Caldwell would be interested in a consolation prize of being, say, Wilks’ offensive coordinator either.

The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
