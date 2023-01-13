ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's contract approved by board of trustees

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

Garrett Riley was named Clemson football offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon, when the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee approved a three-year deal for the Tigers’ newest assistant football coach.

Riley will make $1.75 million annually and will receive a $300,000 signing bonus.

Riley, 33, replaces Brandon Streeter, who was fired by head coach Dabo Swinney on Thursday after one season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Streeter made $925,000 last season.

Last season, Riley was offensive coordinator at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record behind a prolific offense. TCU advanced to the CFP National Championship Game, where it lost to Georgia, 65-7.

"Garrett has an incredible track record," Swinney said. "His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms."

Including Athletic Director Graham Neff.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Garrett to join the Clemson family,” Neff said. "This past year he was the Broyles Award winner as the top assistant coach in college football. He was coaching for a national championship just four days ago on Monday night; certainly a strong bloodline and background in college football.

“His fit at Clemson as a person and family man, let alone coaching acumen, is going to be an incredible addition to our Clemson football program."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSxGz_0kE5tAsK00

The younger brother of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett is expected to add production and imaginative play calling to Clemson’s offense, which ranked 48th nationally in total offense and capped the season by scoring one touchdown in a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built."

Clemson’s offense seldom clicked on all cylinders in 2022 and failed to produce the big plays to which Clemson fans had become accustomed in recent years. The Tigers ranked 66th in the country in plays of 20 yards or more; TCU ranked fourth in that category and also led the nation with 22 plays from scrimmage of 50 yards or more.

Riley, who was named recipient of the Broyles Award on Dec. 6, will be joined at Clemson by his wife, Lindsay, and two sons, Gibson and Grayson.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's contract approved by board of trustees

