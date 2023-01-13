Men these days are so soft and sensitive, hey? if you prefer White, Hispanic, or Asian Women over Black Women, cool..... but when you start making personal insults on an extreme level, you can tell that he was hurt once and spewing hatred towards all Black Women based on the actions of one, grow a pair and move on, don't let your feelings get you in trouble by being over-emotional and writing something that you'll end up regretting later.
The black man nor his community, nor his white women have never been an ally for black women. When will black women realize, acknowledge, and accept that?
We live in a time , where people thrive on having the power to cancel someone that intimidates them . Karma has a way of retuning the favor . Be careful how you cross people.
