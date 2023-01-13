ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
0 Panthers voted onto AP's 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
The spirit of Steve Wilks and his fighting Carolina Panthers was a nice story during the 2022 season. But, apparently, it wasn’t that nice.

On Friday, the results of The Associated Press’ 2022 NFL All-Pro voting were revealed—with 56 players being named to either the First or Second team. And of those 56 players, zero of them were Panthers.

This now marks the third straight year in which the team has not had a player represent them in the honors. Those who did at least garner some votes include kicker Eddy Pińeiro (four), cornerback Jaycee Horn (three), defensive end Brian Burns (two), punter Johnny Hekker (two) and long snapper JJ Jansen (one).

Carolina’s last AP All-Pro player was running back Christian McCaffrey, whose campaign of 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards earned him a First-team nod in 2019. Oh, and speaking of former Panthers, defensive end Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry—now both of the Philadelphia Eagles—landed on this year’s Second team.

