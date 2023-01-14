ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Woman points Taser at 10-year-old girl who was walking home from bus stop, Pct. 4 deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaUOy_0kE5saNd00

An 18-year-old woman was taken into custody after deputies say she pointed a Taser at a child walking home from a bus stop in Sugar Land on Monday.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded to a disturbance call at the 21800 block of Morgan Park Lane about a woman threatening a child with a Taser.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the suspect, identified as Kennedy Roberts, had allegedly pointed the Taser at the 10-year-old girl and activated it three times to try to intimidate her as she was walking home from the bus stop.

The girl reportedly went home quickly and told her parents, who then called the police.

Roberts was arrested on deadly conduct charges and booked into the Harris County jail.

Her bond was set at $100, according to deputies.

SEE ALSO: Elementary staffer with Taser threatened student, Channelview ISD says

The district said no students were harmed and the employee is now out of the job.

Comments / 23

Roger Reed
4d ago

$100 Bond, what?? and we wonder why there are criminals walking the street this is a disgrace

Reply
21
AllBlackPeople notaNuisance
4d ago

White or Black, it still was a CHILD. Now, if I was the parents she would have had to use that taser.

Reply
9
Lear Jet
4d ago

this person is a disgrace more trash running around not be watched

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged

A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
170K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy