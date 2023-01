I came to Concordia University Texas as a freshman after graduating high school with high hopes and the dream of fulfilling what I believed to be my vocation as a nurse. As an undergraduate pre-nursing student, I had many opportunities to be involved on campus and in the surrounding communities. I was mainly involved in the Service-Learning Program and Can-Do Missions, where I served as an intern for the Bastrop Emergency Management Office, organizing groups of volunteers to help clean up and rebuild following the Bastrop Wildfires of 2011. Once in the nursing program, I was pleased to maintain the mission work I had become passionate about. One of my favorite courses was the Global Health course, which exposed students to medical mission trips and learning about the cultures and diversity amongst communities—an experience students would have otherwise never had.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO