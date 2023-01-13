Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man arrested for Seattle hammer attack deemed 'danger to community,' bail set at $250K
SEATTLE — A man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle is currently being held in King County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said Tuesday. King County prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old man "is a danger to the community" and a judge agreed, setting his bail at $250,000.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Woman injured self by head-butting partition, officers say
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A 56-year-old Port Orchard woman ended up in the hospital on Jan. 7 after, according to a report from officers, she head-butted the cage separating the rear from the front seat of an officer’s patrol vehicle.
KOMO News
Man suspected of DUI attempts to flee King County deputies on I-5
KENT, Wash. — King County deputies arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of DUI after attempting to escape being stopped for a routine traffic stop. The incident began around 10:15 p.m. in the 20400 block of Military Road Tuesday when deputies attempted to stop a truck with a camper attached, according to officials.
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
shorelineareanews.com
GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging
Chris Esponda, owner of the C.E. Computer Repair at 20001 Aurora Ave N Suite E, Shoreline, WA 98133 across from Aurora Village, has closed his shop while he recovers from brain injuries suffered in a horrific attack on December 30, 2022. He was just leaving his shop after hours when...
Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV
Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
kentreporter.com
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
KOMO News
Jordan Bowers, mother of missing Oakley Carlson, charged with identity theft
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. She was charged with three counts of identity theft in the first degree and one count in the second degree. A judge set her bail at $25,000. Bowers was...
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy critically injured in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified
TACOMA, Wash. - Three children have been shot in just four days in Tacoma, at least one of them fatally. Tacoma Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday afternoon. "We were just getting cleaned up around the house, and it started to shake...
Police: Man arrested for pistol-whipping woman, fleeing Seattle officers
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for multiple crimes stemming from an attack on a woman near Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood on Sunday, according to Seattle police. A woman called 911 and said a man had threatened to kill her and pistol-whipped her with a handgun in the 9700 block of Evanston Avenue North.
KOMO News
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
KOMO News
Cashier robbed at gunpoint in gas station near Magnolia neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police answered an armed robbery on Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of 20th Ave. West near the Magnolia neighborhood, where a cashier was robbed at gunpoint. According to the cashier, around 1:30 a.m., a man entered an Arco gas station armed with a handgun...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
KOMO News
16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
AOL Corp
She was having a massive stroke, but Puyallup cops jailed her for DUI. Now she is suing
Besides the unusual migraines that prompted her to take a sick day, everything seemed fine for Jane Carhuff as she pulled away from her Puyallup home to go to the doctor in November 2019. But by the time she made the approximately 20-minute trip, the 55-year-old postal worker had crashed...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
KOMO News
Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
