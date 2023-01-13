ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Man suspected of DUI attempts to flee King County deputies on I-5

KENT, Wash. — King County deputies arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of DUI after attempting to escape being stopped for a routine traffic stop. The incident began around 10:15 p.m. in the 20400 block of Military Road Tuesday when deputies attempted to stop a truck with a camper attached, according to officials.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy

TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
TACOMA, WA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV

Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
AUBURN, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Person arrested after attacking man with hammer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was attacked with a hammer at 4th Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle Friday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m., and that the man was seriously injured with life-threatening injuries. Connor Zabel was working downtown around that...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Cashier robbed at gunpoint in gas station near Magnolia neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police answered an armed robbery on Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of 20th Ave. West near the Magnolia neighborhood, where a cashier was robbed at gunpoint. According to the cashier, around 1:30 a.m., a man entered an Arco gas station armed with a handgun...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
OAKVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy