Mankato, KS

School SUV crash in north-central Kansas kills 5th-grader

By Laura McMillan
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vks3z_0kE5rwaa00

MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a fifth-grade student has died after a school SUV crashed and rolled east of Mankato Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Rock Hills USD 107 Chevrolet Suburban was picking up students on the regular school route. It was headed north on Randall Road with a driver and five students.

Troopers say the SUV was about a mile south of U.S. Highway 36 when it entered the east ditch. It traveled through the ditch before getting back on the road. The KHP says that when it got back on the road, the SUV swerved and overturned. It came to rest on its top in the west ditch.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said the fifth-grader died, and “all others are okay.” Family members have been notified, but the KHP has not released the victim’s name.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is MOST concerned with providing SUPPORT and CLARITY to those directly involved,” Gardner said in a post on social media.

The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to assist with the investigation.

By late Friday afternoon, the KHP listed the driver as a 43-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital for a possible minor injury.

The updated KHP report said the juvenile records are protected and will not be released.

USD 107 is preparing a statement. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

