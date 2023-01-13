Rams HC Sean McVay puts speculation over future to rest

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's news comes almost one month after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shut down his own retirement rumors to inform fans that he'd be back under center next season. Stafford is one of the older quarterbacks in the NFL, as he'll turn 35 in February, while McVay is the youngest head coach in the league, set to turn 37 later this month.

Questions regarding McVay's future with Los Angeles started almost immediately after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI last February. Throughout the ugly 2022 regular season, the talk only seemed to become louder.

It was reported as late as Thursday that Los Angeles had a "contingency plan" in case McVay left the organization.

The 2017 AP Coach of the Year was first on an NFL sideline with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 as an assistant wide receivers coach before moving to the Florida Tuskers of the UFL in 2009, where he worked as their wideouts coach. In 2010, McVay rejoined the NFL with Washington as assistant tight ends coach, and he was promoted to tight ends coach in 2011, a position he held through the 2013 campaign.

In 2014, he was named Washington's offensive coordinator, and he stayed in that role through the 2016 season. McVay has been the head coach of the Rams since 2017, compiling a 60-38 regular-season record, 7-3 mark in the playoffs, two NFC titles and the one Super Bowl title.