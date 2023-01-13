ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Good news! Your Stadia controller won’t become landfill fodder next week

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDce9_0kE5ocQt00

Google has announced it is unlocking the Bluetooth functionality of its Stadia controller, meaning it’ll be usable once the cloud gaming platform completes its shutdown next week.

Google had been vague about whether it would free the gamepad from the clutches of the doomed Stadia platform once January 18 passed.

The company had, quite reasonably, refunded all game and hardware purchases after announcing it was pulling the plug on Stadia. However, gamers had also requested the dormant Bluetooth functionality be enabled, so the controller wouldn’t become a landfill candidate.

That wish will be granted next week, Google says in a community update: “Many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller. We have some good news: next week we’ll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We’ll share details next week on how to enable this feature.”

Once the update is installed, users will be able to connect to other mobile devices and consoles in order to extend the life of their dormant device.

Within the post, Google announced announced the launch of one final game as a “thank you” for playing. It’s called called Worm Game and is a Snake-like “humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features before the public launch,” Google says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BG9hm_0kE5ocQt00

Google announced Stadia would shut down in late September 2022, admitting it was cutting losses because the service hadn’t resonated with gamers in the manner initially hoped.

“A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” wrote Phil Harrison, Stadia’s VP and GM. “And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.”

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Apple Music launch on Windows is our final goodbye to iTunes

The Apple Music and Apple TV apps have finally landed on the Microsoft Store for Windows PCs, albeit in preview. The launch of the apps was originally announced by Microsoft and Apple back in October, when Apple Music launched for Xbox. Now Windows PC users can get a taste of...
Trusted Reviews

Apple had Samsung change its processes for iPhone 14 Pro display

Apple reportedly asked Samsung to change its production practices to ensure the quality of the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island display. The stand-out feature of the iPhone 14 Pro is its new lozenge-shaped notch, which facilitates the Dynamic Island UI. According to The Elec, however, Apple was concerned that these new OLED displays would be susceptible to moisture and oxygen thanks to the drilling process used in production, potentially reducing its longevity.
Trusted Reviews

The major Android Auto revamp is finally here to rival Apple CarPlay

Google has officially started to roll out the new-look Android Auto experience, which introduces an improved split-screen experience akin to Apple CarPlay. Announced at Google I/O in the spring, the new experience has been in public beta for the last few months. Now Google has announced its ready for the off.
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel phones receive spatial audio in January update

Google has launched the January update for Pixel phones, which brings the en vogue spatial audio technology to some of the latest devices in the range. The update, which mainly includes bug fixes and security updates, also introduces spatial audio for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro handsets. The tech is akin to surround sound and simulates different elements of audio coming at you from different directions.
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID

The iPhone 16 Pro has been tipped to come with an under-display Face ID system in 2024, reducing the footprint of that famous notch even further. According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple will fit next year’s flagship iPhone with Face ID sensor components that are positioned under the display.
Trusted Reviews

Sony’s Project Leonardo controller makes PS5 gaming more accessible

Sony’s first-party game studios have done some great work in improving accessibility options for gamers, but the company has trailed Microsoft when it comes to accessories designed for gamers with different needs. The company hopes the newly-announced Project Leonardo controller kit, revealed at CES 2023, will redress the balance....
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to the UK

If you are in the United Kingdom, you can now enable iCloud Advanced Data Protection — which offers end-to-end encryption for almost all data stored in iCloud, including messages, photos, and device backups. The feature is activatable once users upgrade to iOS 16.3, currently in developer beta, with a public release expected next week.
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft officially ditches Windows 7 and 8

Microsoft has officially dropped support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. The company technically ended its support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. However, it has continued to offer security updates ever since. That ends from today, January 10, 2023. Anyone using the ageing OS after today will be...
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia introduces the power of the RTX 4080 to GeForce NOW

Nvidia has introduced a new Ultimate Membership tier to GeForce NOW, adding the power of the RTX 4080 GPU to allow for even higher frame rates. GeForce Now works a little bit like the soon defunct Google Stadia, allowing users to stream supported games via the cloud so they can play demanding modern games no matter the specs of their PC, tablet or smartphone. And now these cloud servers have been upgraded with the power of the RTX 4080.
Trusted Reviews

Meta will all but abandon its Quest 1 headset next year

Meta won’t be providing the original Quest 1 VR headset with any new features, and will stop supporting it altogether from 2024. The news has emerged from an email that’s been sent from Meta to some Quest VR users, many of who (including journalist Janko Roettgers) have taken to social media to share the news.
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs today

Microsoft is reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs at some point today. Sky News issued a report last night claiming that Microsoft was considering cutting around 5% of its workforce, which would work out to around 11,000 jobs if accurate. One analyst source claims that the figure could be even higher.
Trusted Reviews

Android phones set to get their own MagSafe charging standard

Forthcoming Android phones will pack their own take on Apple’s MagSafe charging technology, it’s been confirmed. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced the new Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard as a follow-up to Qi, which has become the single unified wireless charging standard. In an...
Trusted Reviews

Surface Duo is dead as Microsoft pivots to true foldable – report

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Microsoft has reportedly cancelled the Surface Duo dual-screen phone range after just two generations. Windows Central sources say there’ll be no Surface Duo 3 with Microsoft instead pivoting to a foldable handset akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line. The report says there’ll be a foldable internal display and an external cover display.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy