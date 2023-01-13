Read full article on original website
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
3 people in custody after stand off situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a stand off situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
Barricaded man taken into custody by SWAT team in Cherokee County
UPDATE- Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded […]
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May. In Judge Debby...
Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers
It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests
A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17
Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Drug Bust In Yantis
Wood County Dupities arrested three people and seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near Yantis Saturday. Deputies then seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a search just off CR 1858. Those arrested have been charged with Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. They have not released any names.
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
The Quick and Easy Way to Find Girl Scout Cookies Near You in East Texas
Its that time of year again. No, I'm not talking about the NFL playoffs. No, I'm not talking about looking forward to spring in East Texas. No, I'm not talking about all the chocolate that will be devoured on February 14. I'm talking about Girl Scout cookie season. We'll start seeing tables set up with young ladies standing behind them ready for you to buy 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints and a box of Tagalongs for someone else. We see it every year, too, in local Facebook groups of people asking where they can find their favorite cookie. If you are unfamiliar, here is the quick and easy to find out with some of the dates listed below.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas has Close to 100 Installations
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas Now has Close to 100 Installations. East Texas is so beautiful. All of Texas is beautiful, each region in its own way. But something about the countryside here is truly breathtaking in some areas. And it's not only the landscape that's beautiful now.
