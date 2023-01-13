ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after stand off situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a stand off situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May. In Judge Debby...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers

It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests

A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17

Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Drug Bust In Yantis

Wood County Dupities arrested three people and seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near Yantis Saturday. Deputies then seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a search just off CR 1858. Those arrested have been charged with Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. They have not released any names.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Quick and Easy Way to Find Girl Scout Cookies Near You in East Texas

Its that time of year again. No, I'm not talking about the NFL playoffs. No, I'm not talking about looking forward to spring in East Texas. No, I'm not talking about all the chocolate that will be devoured on February 14. I'm talking about Girl Scout cookie season. We'll start seeing tables set up with young ladies standing behind them ready for you to buy 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints and a box of Tagalongs for someone else. We see it every year, too, in local Facebook groups of people asking where they can find their favorite cookie. If you are unfamiliar, here is the quick and easy to find out with some of the dates listed below.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

