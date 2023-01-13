Read full article on original website
Lima woman faces felony arson charges
LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
hometownstations.com
Trial of Daquan Burse begins in Allen County Common Pleas
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The members of the jury will have to make a verdict on 24-year-old Daquan Burse in three separate cases. Prosecutors say there are a drug possession case involving a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin case, and a case involving a 2019 shooting where an occupied car at a Collett St. home was hit with gunfire.
Lima News
Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40
A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested after a police chase ends in Ohio
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.
hometownstations.com
Mercer Co. Sheriff releases 2022 drug arrest statistics
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Sheriff says the county is making progress on their drug problem, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it. Jeff Grey released the drug arrest statistics for 2022. The sheriff's deputies served drug-related indictments to 74 different people, who faced a total of 210 felony drug violations. The majority of the drug offenses involved meth, but Grey says that fentanyl and heroin were found frequently. Of the people indicted, 54 were men and 20 were women. Grey says the 3 pronged approach of enforcement, treatment, and education seems to be making an impact on the county's drug problem.
hometownstations.com
40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal
LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
More than 70 people arrested on drug-related charges in Mercer County last year
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office released drug arrest statistics for the county in 2022. Last year 74 people were arrested on drug-related charges and charged with a total of 210 felony drug violations, according to a release. Deputies said the majority of drugs involved were...
hometownstations.com
Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office warns about rise in online scam
LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. In a post on the office’s Facebook page, they say, “in the past 24 hours we have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts.”
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case
LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
