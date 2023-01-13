ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

The Lima News

Lima woman faces felony arson charges

LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
hometownstations.com

Trial of Daquan Burse begins in Allen County Common Pleas

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The members of the jury will have to make a verdict on 24-year-old Daquan Burse in three separate cases. Prosecutors say there are a drug possession case involving a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin case, and a case involving a 2019 shooting where an occupied car at a Collett St. home was hit with gunfire.
Lima News

Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man arrested after a police chase ends in Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.
hometownstations.com

Mercer Co. Sheriff releases 2022 drug arrest statistics

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Sheriff says the county is making progress on their drug problem, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it. Jeff Grey released the drug arrest statistics for 2022. The sheriff's deputies served drug-related indictments to 74 different people, who faced a total of 210 felony drug violations. The majority of the drug offenses involved meth, but Grey says that fentanyl and heroin were found frequently. Of the people indicted, 54 were men and 20 were women. Grey says the 3 pronged approach of enforcement, treatment, and education seems to be making an impact on the county's drug problem.
hometownstations.com

40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
The Lima News

Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal

LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
thevillagereporter.com

Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash

Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
hometownstations.com

Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
The Lima News

Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case

LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
