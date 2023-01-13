ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Woman arrested after confessing to shooting, killing her son

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a woman after she confessed to killing her son in June 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On January 14, deputies responded to a suspicious call report, where the caller said his sister confessed to shooting and killing her son last June. Deputies then contacted the suspect, 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli, in Northwest...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista

SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
AUBURN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police

Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter

SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection

SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday

The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Spokane man charged in ‘negligence’ death of 14-month-old daughter who was locked in bedroom without food or water

SPOKANE, Wash.—A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man’s 2-year-old son were locked in the children’s bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Friday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for the girl’s death in 2021 at a South Hill apartment. Court Commissioner John Stine released Beamis on his own recognizance,...
SPOKANE, WA

