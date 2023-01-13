Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
SCSO: Woman arrested after confessing to shooting, killing her son
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a woman after she confessed to killing her son in June 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On January 14, deputies responded to a suspicious call report, where the caller said his sister confessed to shooting and killing her son last June. Deputies then contacted the suspect, 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli, in Northwest...
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista
SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for 2021 church arson
SPOKANE, Wash. – 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for the arson of St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. United States Senior District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages that were caused by the fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. – 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Spokane County deputies seeking witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three people on South Craig Road near West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the report of the crash just...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Spokane man arrested after 14-month-old’s death in July 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested 27-year-old Ryan Beamis on Thursday after his daughter died in their South Hill home nearly two years ago. According to court documents, back in July of 2021, officers located Beamis’ two kids locked in a bedroom. They were without food or water for over 16 hours. During that time, a dresser fell on top...
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
One dead, two injured in crash near Craig Road in Airway Heights area
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A woman was killed, and two passengers suffered minor injuries in a crash near Airway Heights on Monday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV crashed into a power pole just before 5 p.m. Power lines were hanging low to the ground and were only held up by neighboring poles. A woman, who was driving...
Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection
SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
FOX 28 Spokane
One person dead after vehicle versus power pole crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – One person is dead after a vehicle versus power pole collision in Airway Heights on Jan. 16. According to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Police: Spokane man charged in ‘negligence’ death of 14-month-old daughter who was locked in bedroom without food or water
SPOKANE, Wash.—A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man’s 2-year-old son were locked in the children’s bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Friday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for the girl’s death in 2021 at a South Hill apartment. Court Commissioner John Stine released Beamis on his own recognizance,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office warns smart watch users after multiple unintentional 911 calls
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning regarding your smartwatch and faulty 911 calls. The sheriff’s office said that some smart watches have fall detection features, which calls 911. They said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in these calls. On...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three people transported to hospital after serious-injury crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. According to SFD,...
Comments / 5