Jill Searle obituary
My mother, Jill Searle, who has died aged 84, worked at the unconventional end of the modelling industry, providing film-makers, advertisers and other creatives with “characterful” models of all shapes, looks and sizes. Jill started at the Ugly Models agency when it was launched in 1969, and as...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Tuesday A Garcia obituary 1973~2022
Tuesday A Garcia, 48, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 in her home. Born December 26, 1973 in North Adams, MA she was the daughter of the late Bob and Shirley Fleming. Tuesday touched the lives of so many people and will be fondly remembered by her...
David Plumtree obituary
My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
Letter: Fay Weldon obituary
I would like to chip in with my abiding recollection of one of Fay Weldon’s works, The Heart of the Country. I watched the television series in 1987 and was overwhelmed by the spectacular carnival scenes in the final episode. Later that year I moved to Somerset and discovered...
Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II
HARRIS Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II of Lewisburg, WV, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, with his daughter, Kate Harris, and devoted partner of 15 years, Charlotte Baldwin, by his side. Nat was born in Ronceverte, WV, on December 14, 1948, to the late Carolyn Moore Harris and the late Robert Miller Harris. […] The post Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29
NICHOLS Tyler Lane Nichols, age 29, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV), went home to be with the Lord, with the love of his life and family by his side, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, following a sudden, unexpected illness. Born on June 20, […] The post Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Steven Michael Williams obituary 1994~2022
Steven Michael Williams was born on September 5, 1994, to Kenneth Cole and Jennifer Major in Richmond, Virginia. Steven, and his sister, Whitney, spent much of their childhood in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with their adoptive family until God directed Steven to the Allegany Boys Camp where he developed his perseverance, thoughtfulness for others, and his unwavering faith in the Almighty.
Bryn Ann Jarusewski obituary 1992~2022
Bryn Ann Jarusewski, 30, of Hanover, and formerly of Newville, PA passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 in her home. She was born July 22, 1992 in Newport News, VA, the daughter of Jennifer L. Egger Jarusewski, and Alan J. Jarusewski. Bryn was a 2010 graduate of Big Spring High...
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023
Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
