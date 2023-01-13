(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is in custody under DUI charges following a rollover crash along I-29 in Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was traveling southbound on I-29 around 1:00 p.m when she lost control, entered the median, and overturned. No one was injured during the event. Authorities say the roads were slick with ice and covered in snow, and say Mata was traveling too fast with the road conditions. Officials on the scene tested Mata following the crash, and arrested her for driving under the influence of drugs.

