Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Tree pruning to lead to period road closure in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are being alerted of what could be a bit of a hitch in your commute to and from work and travel around the city Tuesday and Wednesday. On January 17th and 18th, the right lane of northbound 8th Street South will be closed in places from Main Avenue to 12th Avenue South for tree pruning work along the east boulevard.
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
wdayradionow.com
Eventide Senior Living Community in Moorhead responds to bed bug complaints in 4 apartments
(Fargo, ND) -- The Executive Director at a senior assisted living facility in Moorhead says they are clearing bed bugs found in apartment units. "Our first case started around September of 2022, so September of last year, and the case was under control, we treated it, and that was an isolated incident at the time, said Emily Kollar.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman in custody following vehicle rollover along I-29 in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is in custody under DUI charges following a rollover crash along I-29 in Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was traveling southbound on I-29 around 1:00 p.m when she lost control, entered the median, and overturned. No one was injured during the event. Authorities say the roads were slick with ice and covered in snow, and say Mata was traveling too fast with the road conditions. Officials on the scene tested Mata following the crash, and arrested her for driving under the influence of drugs.
wdayradionow.com
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
wdayradionow.com
1-17-23 Tuesdays with Tony
On the first episode of Tuesdays With Tony, Tony dives into the topic of finances in both traditional and crypto. 02:07 - Jack Seaman owner of MinDak Gold & Silver. 26:30 - Eric Olsen owner of Digital Cash Services. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Tuesday from...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Week Sixteen Recap
The Fargo Force continued their four game streak of road games with a trip to South Dakota and Iowa on January 13-14. The Force were looking to rebound after getting swept last weekend by Lincoln and maintain their lead in the conference over them. This would be the sixth matchup versus Sioux Falls and the fifth matchup against Sioux City this season, with Fargo having won four of five versus Sioux Falls and Splitting the previous four matchups versus Sioux City.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Educational Foundation awards mini-grants to staff
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Educational Foundation has awarded nearly $9,000 in mini-grants to 13 staff members with a focus on enhancing community and the learners’ experience within their building. Those grants dished out include:. • Michael Keogan, Cheney Middle School - $743 for a sensory room.
wdayradionow.com
Deadly Wahpeton shooting under investigation
(Richland County, ND) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richland County. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the one-thousand block of Eleventh Street North in Wahpeton. The male victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is believed to...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Man killed in Wahpeton identified, shooting still under investigation
Update (10:45 a.m.) -- Wahpeton Police have identified the man shot and killed in Monday's nights shooting as 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwalk, of Hankinson. The shooting happened outside of a car near the Sterns Sports Arena in Wahpteon, and resulted in the NDSCS campus being locked down for a brief period.
wdayradionow.com
Former F-M RedHawks Star Christian Correa Breaks Down His New Professional Baseball Opportunity
Former Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks star Christian Correa joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. He discussed his time with the RedHawks, joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a Developmental Coach, and more!
Comments / 0