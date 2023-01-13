ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
AOL Corp

Investing 2023: Put $12,000 to the Best Possible Use

Depending on how much you earn, $12,000 can be a lot to invest, especially in one chunk. But as there are 12 months in the year, an easier way to get all that money invested is to break it down into monthly chunks of $1,000 each. By the end of the year, you’ll have all $12,000 invested, and you won’t have to scramble to invest the money in a single lump sum. Once you’ve decided to invest that money, there are certain steps you can take to help ensure that you get the best possible use out of it. Here are some suggestions.
msn.com

10 simple investments that can turn your portfolio into an income dynamo

Many people are good at saving up money for retirement. They manage expenses and build up their nest eggs steadily. But when it comes time to begin drawing income from an investment portfolio, they might feel overwhelmed with so many choices. Some income-seeking investors might want to dig deeply into...
KTEN.com

How Much Savings Should I Have at 40?

One way to evaluate how well you’re saving for retirement is based solely on your age. A common age-based estimate for retirement savings holds that a 40-year-old should have approximately three times their annual salary set aside for retirement. There are a number of other takes on this topic, with various sources suggesting anywhere from two times to 10 times or more annual salary is a more appropriate target. In reality, there is no age-based retirement savings benchmark that fits every retirement saver. Factors such as age at retirement, pre-retirement income and expected post-retirement spending, among others, can significantly impact this figure. To get a better understanding of your retirement readiness, talk to a financial advisor.
millennialmoney.com

How to Make Money with Your Money

It may feel impossible to get ahead financially when you work a 9 to 5 and barely make enough money. But what if you could turn money into more money? It’s possible with some creativity. You may have already considered asking for a raise or investing in stocks, but...
NASDAQ

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
FOX 28 Spokane

Kimberly Palmer: How to tackle holiday debt in January

Debt from holiday spending and other end-of-year costs often comes due in January, and with rising interest rates, it’s increasingly expensive. To pay it off, it helps to make a plan that involves first targeting debt with the highest interest rates or debt with the lowest balances. Looking for places in your budget to trim and planning frugal social activities in January can also help, as can consolidating debt onto a card with a lower interest rate. It’s important to reward yourself along the way to keep up your motivation.
SPOKANE, WA
HeySoCal

Will You Spend Your Retirement Savings or Leave It Behind?

A key financial question for retirees is what to do with their hard-earned retirement savings. For example, some may find it more fulfilling to provide a college fund for grandchildren rather than purchase a second home for themselves. The opposite can also be true, and that’s okay. In my...
aarp.org

5 Ways Permanent Life Insurance Can Help You in Retirement

The main purpose of buying life insurance is to provide a lump sum of cash to your loved ones when you die — but the right policy can offer far more than that. There are two main types of life insurance: term and permanent. Term life costs considerably less, but it only lasts for a set period, such as 20 or 30 years, and provides only a death benefit, which your survivors get if you die during the policy term.
CALIFORNIA STATE

