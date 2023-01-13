Depending on how much you earn, $12,000 can be a lot to invest, especially in one chunk. But as there are 12 months in the year, an easier way to get all that money invested is to break it down into monthly chunks of $1,000 each. By the end of the year, you’ll have all $12,000 invested, and you won’t have to scramble to invest the money in a single lump sum. Once you’ve decided to invest that money, there are certain steps you can take to help ensure that you get the best possible use out of it. Here are some suggestions.

7 DAYS AGO