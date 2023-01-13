Friends and celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54. Following her death, several friends and celebrities paid tribute to the singer, who was a mother of four.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press .

She wrote about her daughter on Facebook earlier Thursday, when Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother just days before her death. Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in a biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, won the best actor award in the drama category.

On Friday, Luhrmann shared a photo of Presley and Butler on Instagram. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," he wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

Tom Hanks, who starred in the movie as Elvis' longtime manager, posted about Presley's death on Instagram: "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken," he wrote .

Leah Remini, who like Presley broke away from Scientology , said she was "heartbroken" by the passing of her friend. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers," she tweeted .

Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020, and in her final Instagram post before her death , she spoke about grief.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," Presley wrote in an essay for People, referring to her age when her father died. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Former child star Corey Feldman said Presley's son was like a brother to him. "Another person I shared deep emotion with has passed away! This is so sad & shocking! Lisa & I spent hrs on the phone as she was divorcing [Michael Jackson], her son Ben was like a little brother 2 me, so much loss, so much tragedy n their family, my ❤️is w the Presleys," he tweeted .

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," wrote Pink , sharing a photo of herself and Presley on Instagram. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind... The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

When Priscilla announced her daughter was in the hospital, songwriter Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis after his marriage with Priscilla ended, shared several photos of Presley as a young girl. "I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart [Lisa Marie Presley]," Thomspon wrote . "Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her."

Thompson also shared a photo of Elvis and a young Lisa Marie. "My heart is too heavy for words…," she wrote.

Smashing Pumpkins band member Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley, tweeted about his friend: "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP."

"So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans," wrote Octavia Spencer.

Actor Jennifer Tilly said she had just visited Graceland, Elvis' former Memphis mansion that is now a museum, the day before Presley's death.

John Travolta also shared a post about Presley on Instagram. "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," he wrote.

"Lisa Marie Presley… how heartbreaking," wrote country singer LeAnn Rimes . "I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

Presley was a singer-songwriter, like her late father , and released three albums between 2003 and 2012. She was married four times: to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood. She had two children with Keough – Benjamin and Riley, 33 – and two with Lockwood – 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron.