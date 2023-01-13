ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Friends and celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocdY8_0kE5jEKw00

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54. Following her death, several friends and celebrities paid tribute to the singer, who was a mother of four.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press .

She wrote about her daughter on Facebook earlier Thursday, when Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother just days before her death. Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in a biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, won the best actor award in the drama category.

On Friday, Luhrmann shared a photo of Presley and Butler on Instagram. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," he wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

Tom Hanks, who starred in the movie as Elvis' longtime manager, posted about Presley's death on Instagram: "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken," he wrote .

Leah Remini, who like Presley broke away from Scientology , said she was "heartbroken" by the passing of her friend. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers," she tweeted .

Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020, and in her final Instagram post before her death , she spoke about grief.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," Presley wrote in an essay for People, referring to her age when her father died. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Former child star Corey Feldman said Presley's son was like a brother to him. "Another person I shared deep emotion with has passed away! This is so sad & shocking! Lisa & I spent hrs on the phone as she was divorcing [Michael Jackson], her son Ben was like a little brother 2 me, so much loss, so much tragedy n their family, my ❤️is w the Presleys," he tweeted .

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," wrote Pink , sharing a photo of herself and Presley on Instagram. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind... The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

When Priscilla announced her daughter was in the hospital, songwriter Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis after his marriage with Priscilla ended, shared several photos of Presley as a young girl. "I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart [Lisa Marie Presley]," Thomspon wrote . "Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her."

Thompson also shared a photo of Elvis and a young Lisa Marie. "My heart is too heavy for words…," she wrote.

Smashing Pumpkins band member Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley, tweeted about his friend: "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP."

"So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans," wrote Octavia Spencer.

Actor Jennifer Tilly said she had just visited Graceland, Elvis' former Memphis mansion that is now a museum, the day before Presley's death.

John Travolta also shared a post about Presley on Instagram. "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," he wrote.

"Lisa Marie Presley… how heartbreaking," wrote country singer LeAnn Rimes . "I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

Presley was a singer-songwriter, like her late father , and released three albums between 2003 and 2012. She was married four times: to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood. She had two children with Keough – Benjamin and Riley, 33 – and two with Lockwood – 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley candidly opened up about living with grief in her final Instagram post before her heartbreaking death on Thursday, January 12.In her last social media upload to mark "National Grief Awareness Day" in August 2022, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a photo of the essay she wrote for a news outlet discussing her son Benjamin's death after he took his own life on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old.Alongside the post, Presley penned, "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief...
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick confronted him and Tupac over misogynistic rap lyrics

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Dionne Warwick once “scared” him after calling him out for his lyrics.The interaction occurred in the 1990s when the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, first found success in the music industry.“Walk on By” singer Warwick was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s decision to use misogynistic slurs in his songs and, in a new documentary, revealed she set up a meeting to dress the rappers down.In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Warwick, 82, and Snoop Dogg, 51, recalled the meeting, with the latter saying: “We were kind of, like,...
People

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson 'Devastated and Shocked' by Death of Lisa Marie

Linda Thompson tells PEOPLE that Lisa Marie Presley was "the greatest love of Elvis’s life" Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered by those who knew her best. Linda Thompson, who dated Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, tells PEOPLE that she is "absolutely devastated and shocked" at her death on Thursday aged 54. "I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson, 72, adds about Lisa Marie, who she first met as...
People

'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31

The musician came in sixth place on season 13 of American Idol in 2014 American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died. He was 31. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to PEOPLE that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. TMZ was first to report the news. Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, remembered the star in an Instagram...
JASPER, AL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy