The Bairdstown Bridge and the Tax Anticipation Note were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting. During public comment, two members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority talked about the possibility of getting lights on the Bairdstown Bridge similar to the lights that are on the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Borough Council President John Bertolino said that even though the idea has been under discussion for a while, it still has a few hurdles to clear, including the light fixtures being in compliance with PennDOT rules and regulations.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO