MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
RICHARD L. CAMPBELL, 91
Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born December 09, 1931 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell. Dick was a graduate of Indiana...
BETTY (CARCELLA) SAIANI, 90
Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she. showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a. genuine smile...
DOROTHY J. HALMES, 97
Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral, PA. After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to...
ALVIN STEAR, 78
Alvin Lawrence Stear, 78, of Marion Center, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Smicksburg on January 9, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Ruth (McCormick) Stear. Alvin was a self-employed truck driver for many years, he was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School,...
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES SAFETY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a new school safety agreement for the Indiana School District. The agreement, which was approved by the Indiana School Board earlier this month, will give Indiana Borough Police the authority to respond to calls in all six Indiana School District schools, according to Chief Justin Schawl.
STATE POLICE TELL WESTMORELAND COUNTY RESIDENTS TO DISREGARD SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER FOR COUNTY
State police are currently investigating an incident in Jeanette this morning and asking people to disregard a “shelter-in-place” order that was issued across Westmoreland County. According to the state police Public Information Twitter Feed, an incident is being investigated in the Wencliff Lane area of Hilltop Estates in...
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES TAX ANTICIPATION NOTE, DISCUSSES BRIDGE LIGHTS
The Bairdstown Bridge and the Tax Anticipation Note were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting. During public comment, two members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority talked about the possibility of getting lights on the Bairdstown Bridge similar to the lights that are on the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Borough Council President John Bertolino said that even though the idea has been under discussion for a while, it still has a few hurdles to clear, including the light fixtures being in compliance with PennDOT rules and regulations.
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE TODAY TO COMMEMORATE MLK DAY
Along with Martin Luther King, Jr. day, today is also a National Day of Service, and to that end, the American Red Cross will hold a traditional blood drive today at the Indiana Mall. The 29th Annual Day of Giving Blood Drive is scheduled today from 9-6 at the Indiana...
TRIAL DATE SET FOR BARTLEBAUGH IN FATHER’S DEATH
A motions hearing is scheduled in Indiana County Court this week for Matthew Bartlebaugh, the Glen Campbell man accused of shooting his father to death on New Year’s Day in 2020. Meanwhile, Indiana County president Judge Thomas Bianco has set a trial date for December 18th, almost four years after the killing. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
HEARING SET FOR BOLIVAR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th for a Bolivar man charged with attempted homicide in the attempted abduction last Sunday morning of a Ligonier Township woman. 56-year-old Frank Springer is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. In addition to attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, he is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and coercion and threatening to commit a crime.
