Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
KOLD-TV
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm that soaked the Tucson area from Sunday to Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, resulted in many closed roads and several water rescues. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch fire districts responded to a rescue of multiple people near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday morning. Three people and two dogs were rescued, and are expected to be OK, according to information from Golder Ranch FD.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WBUR
'It's coming for everybody': Central Arizona farmers' access to Colorado River dries up completely
On Jan. 1, farmers in Pinal County, Arizona, lost the last remaining access they had to Colorado River water. A severe drought in the Western United States has put an immense strain on the river, which millions of people rely on. People like Jace Miller knew the cuts were coming....
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens to residents, employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to all except for residents and employees. A winter storm warning is in effect and that means Catalina Highway will likely remain closed through at least Tuesday. The area received...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies celebrates The Landings opening
Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Todd and Lori Tucker, Matt Rudder, and Spencer and Abby Olson are doing just that. They opened their third Crumbl Cookies’ location in Arizona, this time at 4850 S....
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
Fire departments rescue four people in swift water
Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Barbata is the newest addition to cocktail scene
With the ambiance of an English pub, Barbata is the perfect after-work destination. “At the end of a long day or a long week, it’s the perfect place to unwind,” said guest/PCC piano professor Raymond Ryder. Co-owner and executive chef Tyler Fenton echoed a similar sentiment in a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Tucson Source of Income Protection Ordinance dispute
Last month, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich, said Tucson's housing income ordinance was illegal- claiming Tucson does not have the power to enact a new fair housing rule under state law.
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
biztucson.com
Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson
Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana
American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
The Pit set to close by Tuesday
The Pit owners and food truck owners are worried about clearing out the place they've called work for almost a year.
Sabino and Bear Canyon roads closed due to flooding
The Coronado National Forest notifies the public that Sabino and Bear Canyon roads are closed due to flooding.
KOLD-TV
Senior adults not getting vaccinated, lead in COVID deaths in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to recede, it’s becoming more apparent that the danger to seniors is not receding with it. Nearly 200 deaths in Arizona last week from COVID and 83% of them were 65 and older. In Pima County last...
Comments / 1