Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis

Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"

Kwame Brown is a much-maligned figure in NBA history. After being the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2001, Brown was expected to develop into an All-NBA caliber center. However, that development never came and Brown is remembered as one of the worst No. 1 overall picks in recent history, despite having a 12-year NBA career.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit

The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Manning brothers' comments on 'halftime adjustments' cause uproar

For football fans and many coaches, the phrase “halftime adjustments” is part of the language of the sport. It generally describes what happens in the locker room and any changes teams make for the second half. But on their "ManningCast" during the Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card game Monday, retired QBs...

