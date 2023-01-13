WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning lawmakers that the United States will hit its debt limit next week. In a letter sent to congressional leaders, Yellen said that the U.S. will hit the debt limit on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and that Congress needs to take swift action. Yellen says the Treasury Department will begin deploying so-called extraordinary measures to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its obligations. She also warns that the government could be unable to pay its bills as early as June.

