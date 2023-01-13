Read full article on original website
Bored Ape Flexes That $450M It Raised For Its Metaverse Empire With Poop Game
I was forced to learn about the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s monkey poop game, so now you do, too. Dookey Dash is an upcoming game where you traverse a sewer system in pursuit of a treasure box key that a monkey shat out of his ass. I wish I was making this up. I really do.
The Best Way To Get Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s Only Greninja
Like Charizard and Cinderace before it, Greninja is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a seven-star tera raid at the end of the month. The limited time event will give you and your friends a chance to catch the Kalos water starter, but it will be a tough battle. While we still don’t know what Greninja’s moveset will be, there’s some prep work you can do ahead of time to give you a good chance at taking it out and adding it to your team. Let’s run down the who, what, where, and when of Scarlet and Violet’s next big tera raid.
Dead Stadia Game Lives On Through Sneaky Steam Update
As Google prepares to kill off its Stadia streaming service for good, there have been a few parting gifts to emerge from its demise. Users got a final game, along with the ability to unlock the Bluetooth capabilities of their controllers (even if that was something they should have been able to do from day one), but one of the last surprises can be enjoyed by all of us. Especially those of us who never paid for Stadia in the first place.
Sony Might Finally Be Ready To Focus On PS5 Games (And Ditch PS4)
The decade-old PlayStation 4, released all the way back in 2013, has continued to receive big, new exclusives from Sony, even if those old-gen ports feel outdated or inferior. But now, it finally seems like Sony is ready to move on and leave the aging PS4 behind. Well, almost ready…
Switch Dominated 2022 Sales, And Modern Warfare 2 Beat Elden Ring
Now that 2022 is over (thank God), the NPD group has done its thing, collecting and processing all the resulting sales data. Now we can look back at the last 12 months and see what games and consoles sold best, and how much money people spent on this stuff. Shocking nobody, Nintendo had another successful year while Elden Ring nearly topped the charts, beating out both God of War and Madden.
Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still In Development, Claims Ubisoft
After Ubisoft recently announced they had been swinging the axe Barbarian-style, it was assumed by many that any hope of the infinitely-delayed Beyond Good & Evil 2 could now be put to rest. Seven games were canned in the last six months, along with yet another delay for the beleaguered Skull & Bones, while other big titles have failed to meet expectations. But, insists Ubisoft, for some reason BG&E2 is still being made.
The Specs For Some PC Games Are Getting Out Of Control
Over the past few years, the minimum amount of RAM you’d need to play the latest games on PC has been somewhere around the 8-16GB ballpark. Unless, that is, you’re talking about some very weird outliers, both of which are also games from, or appearing on, the PlayStation 5.
Suicide Squad Leak Has Fans Worried About Its Online Features
A lot of fan expectations are riding on Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Nearly eight years after Arkham Knight closed out Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy and just a few months after sister studio Warner Bros. Montreal’s extremely middling Gotham Knights, people are hungry for a solid DC superhero game, and especially one that’s fun and not bogged down in bullshit. But a new leak is conjuring exactly those fears with a screenshot that looks busy enough to be out of a Call of Duty Warzone matchmaking lobby.
