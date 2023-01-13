Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?
St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
Will redevelopment bring St Pete's Gas Plant District enough affordable housing?
St Pete residents are concerned about the cost of living with the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
stpetecatalyst.com
Company to relocate to St. Pete
January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
fox13news.com
Tampa feed store holds weekend auction before closing after more than 60 years in business
TAMPA, Fla. - Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good. For decades, Greg Shell’s dad...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
fox13news.com
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
stpetecatalyst.com
County OKs $4M for Innovation Center
January 17, 2023 - During a Pinellas County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved providing $4 million through the county's Employment Sites Program (ESP) to help fund the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The TBIC is a 45,000-square-foot center currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue. Pinellas County is spearheading the after it was awarded a Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to construct a business incubator, which will be completed this year. The commissioners also approved providing separate funds for a new affordable housing redevelopment project.
St. Pete’s 11th annual Tweed Ride happens this weekend
This old timey bike ride is hosted by the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
Business owners say high crime in West Tampa may change their plans
The West Tampa area has seen its fair share of plight over the years, but it has also seen a sense of resurgence. Still, even business owners have started asking if the crime may be too much.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
