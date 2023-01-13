ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?

St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle

The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Company to relocate to St. Pete

January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer

DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Housing authority may fund $39M residential project

A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County OKs $4M for Innovation Center

January 17, 2023 - During a Pinellas County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved providing $4 million through the county's Employment Sites Program (ESP) to help fund the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The TBIC is a 45,000-square-foot center currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue. Pinellas County is spearheading the after it was awarded a Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to construct a business incubator, which will be completed this year. The commissioners also approved providing separate funds for a new affordable housing redevelopment project.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets

A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

