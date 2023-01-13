Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
USF earns national recognition for 3D-printed nasal swabs
January 16, 2023 - The University of South Florida recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent for Humanity award for creating 3D-printed nasal swabs after the onset of the pandemic. The organization will formally honor the partnership between USF Health, Northwell Health, Tampa General Hospital and Formlabs at a Feb. 16 ceremony. Over a week in March 2020, the team developed a 3D-printed swab prototype and provided the design files and clinical data to healthcare providers at no cost.
stpetecatalyst.com
County OKs $4M for Innovation Center
January 17, 2023 - During a Pinellas County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved providing $4 million through the county's Employment Sites Program (ESP) to help fund the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The TBIC is a 45,000-square-foot center currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue. Pinellas County is spearheading the after it was awarded a Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to construct a business incubator, which will be completed this year. The commissioners also approved providing separate funds for a new affordable housing redevelopment project.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg stakeholders celebrate USF president
Local leaders joined University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials and students to commemorate and honor Rhea Law as the institution’s eighth president Tuesday. The Presidential Inaugural Reception offered local stakeholders a chance to recognize her presidency formally. The event precedes her Investiture Ceremony at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus Jan. 19.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay transit authority prepares to dismantle
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, tasked with coordinating potential transit projects throughout five local counties, is in the midst of unwinding. This Friday, TBARTA will review the closing plan and direct its staff to perform their last required duties, which includes reimbursing federal, state and local dollars, commissioner Rene Flowers said during a Tuesday Pinellas County Commission meeting.
stpetecatalyst.com
Company to relocate to St. Pete
January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
stpetecatalyst.com
This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M
Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
stpetecatalyst.com
Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward
St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
stpetecatalyst.com
Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?
St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local leaders, businesses reflect on MLK Day impact
From local officials to organizations supporting businesses and residents, messages were shared across social media platforms Monday, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historical impact. A glimpse at what city leaders and others have to say:. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch took to Facebook to remind residents that he...
stpetecatalyst.com
Peter Kageyama’s debut novel is a noir mystery
He’s known as the author of For the Love of Cities and Love Where You Live, nonfiction books that examine the symbiotic relationships between Americans and the places they inhabit, but longtime St. Petersburg resident Peter Kageyama now has another title: Novelist. “It was a confluence of timing and...
