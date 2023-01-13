Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Salsa dancing takes over Lyon County History Center
A class of eager dancers converged on the Lyon County History Center for the first session of Chips Con Salsa Friday evening. Chips Con Salsa is a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow.
Emporia gazette.com
I am your neighbor: Martin Luther King Jr. celebration promotes community, hope
Community and religious leaders, activists and community members gathered at the First United Methodist Church Monday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The “I Am Your Neighbor” event, hosted by FUMC and the Emporia Eastside Community Group, drew a crowd of Emporians from...
Emporia gazette.com
Sensory-friendly movie showing benefits Camp Hope
“It’s a first-time thing,” Britton Hart said of Saturday’s Camp Hope sensory-friendly movie and game day fundraising event at Emporia High School. All proceeds from admission fees, sales of snacks, and the online auction benefit Camp Hope, a summer fun camp for local children with autism spectrum disorders.
Emporia gazette.com
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.
Emporia gazette.com
Myron Max Hinz
Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Emporia gazette.com
John Fremont Pickett
Topeka - John Fremont Pickett, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home in Topeka, Kansas after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born on January 24, 1934 near Emporia, Kansas, the son of William Allen and Sophia (Pantle) Pickett. John had lived in the...
Emporia gazette.com
Charlotte Ann Wessel
Charlotte Ann (Olsen) Wessel passed away at her home on January 13, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas to William Oliver Olsen and June Hart Olsen. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Council Grove, Kan. where she grew up on a diversified farm which included a Grade A dairy; a flock of 10,000 turkeys per year, cattle, horses, swine, sheep and crops. She learned to work hard, take care of the animals before herself and the art of time management. All of which she used throughout her life.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
Art exhibition details struggles with borderline personality disorder
A refreshingly different art installation, “A Girl Named Seattle,” opened Friday evening at the Emporia Arts Center. Artist Barbara Lane Tharas (they/them) brings more than their art to this show that encompasses multiple disciplines from printmaking to animation to comics.
Emporia gazette.com
Doc Barr was a 'horse doctor'
Thankfully, there are a lot of top veterinarians who can help treat every kind animal back to health. Horse doctors are included among them. Yet for some reason there is a unique difference, so it seems, between veterinarians and horse doctors. Veterinarians can be horse doctors, and horse doctors can...
Emporia gazette.com
Hot Flashes Host Granny Basketball Jamboree at ESU
The Emporia Hot Flashes hosted a Granny Basketball Jamboree at Emporia State’s Recreation Center on Saturday. “I think it went great,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “It was good to have an opportunity to play six different teams and just kind of get our feet back underneath us since we haven’t played since the summer. It was good to get used to playing again and a lot of us officiate as well, so it gave us time to practice officiating as well.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins Newton Tournament of Champions
Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket to lead the Emporia High School boys wrestling team at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. “He looked fantastic,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “He was really good on his feet and he beat the No. 2 and 3 guys in 5A. He’s in the right place right now.”
Emporia gazette.com
Snow staying north; rain likely Wednesday
A winter weather advisory is creeping south across northern Kansas. But as of Tuesday morning, Emporia wasn’t in it yet. The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory map for Wednesday includes locations north and east of Concordia. Freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible in those areas.
Emporia gazette.com
Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation
Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that. County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation. A statement by the Sheriff's Office...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Vendor onsite as Emporia's water woes continue
A vendor for the City of Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s Ozone System made an onsite visit Monday to troubleshoot an ongoing issue that has caused the city’s water supply to taste and smell rather fishy for several days. City communications manager Christine Johnson said crews have been working...
Emporia gazette.com
Smell, taste persists as water plant work continues
Work continued into Monday on the City of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, after a weekend failure caused the city’s water supply to smell and taste “off” for many residents. City communications manager Christine Johnson told The Gazette Sunday that water plant crews were continuing...
Emporia gazette.com
Legislature launches new session
Again in 2023 the League of Women Voters of Emporia will report weekly on the Kansas Legislature and votes of Lyon County state legislators Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Mark Schreiber (60th District), Eric Smith (76th), and Duane Droge (13th) . Bills will be described briefly and objectively in understandable...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Ian Sadler reaches NCAA National Championship with TCU
Emporia native Ian Sadler reached the pinnacle of the college sports world when he went to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with Texas Christian University last week. Sadler, who is in charge of the development of philanthropic major gifts for TCU Athletics, arrived in Fort Worth in 2021...
Emporia gazette.com
Pax Vogel Chase County
Mid-season has descended upon the almost hyper-competitive Flint Hills League. And so far, t…
Emporia gazette.com
Crime Stoppers probes Americus theft case
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking details on a theft in Americus. The Casey's General Store at 404 Main Street was targeted during the weekend of January 7-8. A statement on social media does not give details on exactly what was stolen.
Comments / 0