Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Squirrels for the skillet

Whitetail season is soon to be nearing its end. The freezer is full and some great memories have been made, so now it’s coming upon that time of the year when many of us begin casting our eyes to the treetops. Squirrels are definitely on the menu and there are few meals to put a grin on your face bigger than a skillet full of squirrels. I tell you folks, after all these months of hardcore deer season, I’m ready for a little less stressful hunting. And truly, squirrel hunting is about as stress free of a way to collect an entre’ as there is.
Celebrate Lu the hippo’s 63rd birthday coming up

Come by the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, Jan. 27, and sing happy birthday to Lu the Hippopotamus for his historic 63rd birthday. The park will host a special birthday bash celebration at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in which visitors and kids can sing happy birthday to the beloved hippo and enjoy specially made seasonal fruit popsicles made by The Hyppo, a Florida-based gourmet ice pops company, according to Kate Spratt, Park Services Specialist.
Hernando News Briefs

BROOKSVILLE — Seats are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s Mainstage production of “The Sound of Music” and its Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”. “The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2. “Singin’ in the...
HOT CORNER – NEW VET CLINIC

(Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
Interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 expected to open soon

The new Interstate 75 interchange at Overpass Road, in Pasco County, is expected to open by the end of January. Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley shared that news during the county board’s Jan. 10 meeting. The new interchange is about 3.5 miles south of State Road 52 in Pasco...
City Council approves of modified South Brooksville CRA map

The Brooksville City Council gave the green light for the proposed Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) map for South Brooksville. The map shows the boundaries of the special tax district designed to bring more money to the area in order to restore homes and businesses. Renewed buildings are expected to increase in value, netting additional tax dollars for the community.
Kayaker rescued from Hernando County lake

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from Silver Lake, firefighters said. Hernando County Fire Rescue said they were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. after a kayaker was reportedly in distress. Firefighters said the kayaker was rescued and medically evaluated. No other information was immediately available.
