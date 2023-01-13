Whitetail season is soon to be nearing its end. The freezer is full and some great memories have been made, so now it’s coming upon that time of the year when many of us begin casting our eyes to the treetops. Squirrels are definitely on the menu and there are few meals to put a grin on your face bigger than a skillet full of squirrels. I tell you folks, after all these months of hardcore deer season, I’m ready for a little less stressful hunting. And truly, squirrel hunting is about as stress free of a way to collect an entre’ as there is.

