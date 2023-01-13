Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
hernandosun.com
New Food Trucks Popping Up: 1856, Capital Tacos, and Sweets on a Roll
We are in a recession, and therefore many new restaurants are starting small in the form of food trucks. Two new food trucks in Brooksville are 1856 and Capital Taco. Then there is Sweets on a Roll, an ice cream truck servicing several areas of the county. The 1856 food...
villages-news.com
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Citrus County Chronicle
Honoring the dream: quotes from Inverness’ MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart’ program
From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:. “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is something...
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
hernandosun.com
Squirrels for the skillet
Whitetail season is soon to be nearing its end. The freezer is full and some great memories have been made, so now it’s coming upon that time of the year when many of us begin casting our eyes to the treetops. Squirrels are definitely on the menu and there are few meals to put a grin on your face bigger than a skillet full of squirrels. I tell you folks, after all these months of hardcore deer season, I’m ready for a little less stressful hunting. And truly, squirrel hunting is about as stress free of a way to collect an entre’ as there is.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celebrate Lu the hippo’s 63rd birthday coming up
Come by the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, Jan. 27, and sing happy birthday to Lu the Hippopotamus for his historic 63rd birthday. The park will host a special birthday bash celebration at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in which visitors and kids can sing happy birthday to the beloved hippo and enjoy specially made seasonal fruit popsicles made by The Hyppo, a Florida-based gourmet ice pops company, according to Kate Spratt, Park Services Specialist.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — Seats are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s Mainstage production of “The Sound of Music” and its Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”. “The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2. “Singin’ in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – NEW VET CLINIC
(Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
The Laker/Lutz News
Interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 expected to open soon
The new Interstate 75 interchange at Overpass Road, in Pasco County, is expected to open by the end of January. Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley shared that news during the county board’s Jan. 10 meeting. The new interchange is about 3.5 miles south of State Road 52 in Pasco...
hernandosun.com
City Council approves of modified South Brooksville CRA map
The Brooksville City Council gave the green light for the proposed Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) map for South Brooksville. The map shows the boundaries of the special tax district designed to bring more money to the area in order to restore homes and businesses. Renewed buildings are expected to increase in value, netting additional tax dollars for the community.
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
Kayaker rescued from Hernando County lake
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from Silver Lake, firefighters said. Hernando County Fire Rescue said they were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. after a kayaker was reportedly in distress. Firefighters said the kayaker was rescued and medically evaluated. No other information was immediately available.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
