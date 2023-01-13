ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

TikTok star famous for eating nostalgic food dead at 33

A TikToker famous for eating strange and nostalgic food has reportedly died at age 33. Taylor, who posted using the username @Wafffler69 on TikTok, is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday, according to his brother, Clayton. The influencer — whose full name is Taylor Claydorm, according to the Sun — amassed a loyal following on the video-sharing app, with over 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes of him eating bizarre foods, such as canned cheeseburgers and expired novelty foods. Clayton told TMZ that Taylor died after being rushed to a hospital in Louisiana. He had reportedly been experiencing...
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
HOLAUSA

Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration

Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...

