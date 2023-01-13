ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B102.7

Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa

From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]

Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question

Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show

It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter

10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter. Winter in South Dakota ain't no joke. It's not all winter wonderland and cute hat and glove combos. It's snowy and freaking cold under gray skies. Just the right combination of things to make you fantasize about Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
B102.7

No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023

For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
WYOMING STATE
B102.7

This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Minnesota Wild Playing Some Good Hockey as of Late

The Minnesota Wild are playing some good hockey as of late and secured another win on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Arizona 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After a scoreless first period, the Wild landed two second period goals and held off a third period charge...
SAINT PAUL, MN
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy