This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima
There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
3 Yakima Restaurants That Have Some of the Spiciest Salsa in Town
I like salsa that is so spicy, it makes my eyes water! I don’t know why I love the pain from good salsa, but that is one of the two elements that makes for a great salsa. If a Yakima restaurant's salsa isn't spicy, I don't go back to eat at that establishment.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
WA cherry growers hope for better 2023 season after bad weather and damage in 2022
YAKIMA –Everything from tiny leafhoppers spreading little cherry disease, bad weather and big price increases on supplies made 2022 a rough year for Yakima Valley cherry growers. But many remain hopeful as the 2023 season approaches, and among the positive news stressed at Friday’s 80th annual Cherry Institute meeting...
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Everything is Up in Yakima Including the Price of Gas
The cost of gas is up on this Monday. Gas prices in Yakima are up 8 pennies a gallon over the last week selling for an average of $3.60 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
kpq.com
Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market
Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday. The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees...
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
Overdoses Already Taking Lives in Yakima in The New Year
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost thier lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Just days...
INKED? Yes, Even Your Yakima News Guy Has Tattoos
Okay I know many of you reading this may be surprised to know your news guy loves tattoos. It's true. No I didn't get the tattoos recently, they've been applied over the years. Tattoos were on my skin before tattoos became popular. It didn't take much to convince me to...
FOX 11 and 41
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy’s is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another...
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished
I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
agritechtomorrow.com
APPLE KING ACHIEVES GROUNDBREAKING GRADING RESULTS WITH ELLIPS TRUE-AI
In mid-December, Apple King of Yakima, WA upgraded its existing Ellips TrueSort apple grading & sorting technology to incorporate Ellips’ “Deep Learning” solution called TrueAI. OUTSTANDING GRADING RESULTS WITH DEEP LEARNING. According to Kyle Mills, Apple King’s Operations Manager, the results have been outstanding. “We have...
Tri-Cities Terrorized by Two Drunk Driver Accidents This Weekend
The Tri-Cities area was hit by two different alleged drunk driving accidents this weekend. Kennewick Police Report DUI Accident at Round About. The first alleged DUI accident this weekend happened near the roundabout intersection of 4th and Union Street in Kennewick. Police received reports of a single-car crash around 8:20 pm Saturday night (1/14/23) onto a surrounding property.
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
Ready To Adopt? Yakima Humane Society Adoption Event This Saturday!
There is truth to the saying that “you don’t rescue the pet; the pet rescues you.” I really know that to be the case. When I met my little dog Rusty, he ran up and jumped on me. I laughed, petted him, and got puppy kisses. When his owner came up to me, I joked about bartering for him, and they told me they were needing a new home for him. He’s been with my wife & I for almost 10 years. The same joy can happen to you.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
