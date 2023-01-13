ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.

Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28F5EW_0kE5TYxE00
Undated photo of Sen. Warren Hooper Bentley Historical Library

According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.

A few days after the killing, a witness reported seeing a maroon car blocking Hooper's car on M-99.

The case's attention turned to the Purple Gang in March 1945 when Sam Abramowitz claimed to have been hired by gang leader Harry Fleisher to kill Hooper.

Abramowitz, Fleisher, his brother Sammy Fleisher, Detroit bar operator Mike Selik and gambler Pete Mahoney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Abramowitz became a state witness, placing the blame on the four other men. Although the four men pleaded not guilty, they were found guilty of conspiracy and sentenced to four to five years in prison.

Historians say some believed Abramowitz was the killer because his feet were the same size as shoe prints found at the scene.

Two years later, two inmates at the Southern Michigan Prison claimed that Fleisher, Selik and other criminals were recruited to kill Hooper and used the maroon vehicle from deputy prison warden D.C. Pettit.

Historians say investigators interviewed Pettit and searched his farm, but prison records for use of a car were found missing.

The case went cold, but in 1987, Bruce Rubenstein and Lawrence Ziewacz published "Three Bullets Sealed his Lips," prompting investigators to look into it once again. Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Chet Wilson believed Selik was the shooter and interviewed him at a retirement home in 1989.

Selik, who was one of the last living suspects at the time, reportedly refused to talk about it. He died in 1996, never revealing if he had information.

Comments / 2

Steven Martinez
4d ago

the purple gang back then were no joke and Al Capone would only deal with them. the truth of the matter is senator Hooper was on to them and getting ready to go after them and the FBI on the same charges they charged Al Capone with tax evasion.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed

Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Armed with flea meds, Michigan defends hemlock trees against deadly invader

The hemlock wooly adelgid, an aphid-like invader, threatens Michigan’s 170 million hemlock trees. With help from chemical treatments and Michigan’s cold winters, workers aim to keep the pest at bay. Climate change threatens to give the pest a better foothold. SHELBY—To the untrained eye, the towering hemlocks that...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why we can't wait: It's past time to overhaul cash bail

In Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” he traced the history of the fight for civil rights and urged our nation to finally realize its promises of equality and justice for all its people. In this book, he also published a version of his powerful essay, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” — a correspondence he originally authored as he sat incarcerated. What Dr. King called for was then considered so radical that he was relentlessly surveilled and eventually assassinated. And yet, so many of us seemingly expect the great social changes of our era to come...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan

I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy